Oh Honey, Noa Buckys Q5 Fashion Blog: University of Illinois Fighting Illini

Next on the field for the Wisconsin Badgers is the Illinios Fighting Illini.

Illinois not only has a strong lineup of players, with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn (ouch), but it also has a stacked cabinet with plenty of options for a night, or in this case, an afternoon on the short.

Dosunmu and Cockburn (again … ouch) lead the way with 21.2 and 16.8 points per game respectively on average and lead the team in just about every statistical category and are a naturally formidable duo.

Anyway, that’s enough of the sporting discourse, back to fashion. So without further ado, let’s take a look at Illiniois …? Illinoises …? Illinoiss …?

… Illinis uniforms.

As a reminder, we will evaluate the opposite threads on a scale of oh honey, no, at YAASS QUEEN.

Oh honey, no: Obviously, this is the worst rating. If I have to explain this to you, you’re probably wearing socks with sandals right now, or a brown belt with black pants, anyway, oh honey, no.

Ewww: Nice try, but no.

Werk it: You brought it.

QUEEN OF YAASS: Best of the best. Your proverbial milkshake brings all the proverbial boys into the yard.

School: University of Illinois

Mascot: Fight Illini

Color scheme: Blue and orange

Official brand sponsor: Nike

Home uniform:

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

When playing at home, the Illinis wear mostly white uniforms with Illinois on the chest in orange font in italics. Player numbers appear in the same color and orange font but without italics. There is a blue border that surrounds the shirt collar. The same blue border appears at the bottom of the shorts.

Stripes also appear on the side of the jersey and cascade down to the shorts. The band is orange, surrounded by blue. This design meets the blue border at the bottom of the shorts where the Illinois block I logo is featured.

I think it’s a solid uniform. I like that the same font is used for the team name and number, but that the team name is italicized, which makes a subtle difference in the design. Using stripes on the uniform is also a good idea.

Normally I like to see an outline color on the text of a uniform, but in this case I think it looks good without it.

Uniform home score:

Werk it

Outdoor uniform:

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Illinis’ uniform on the outside, like his domestic uniform, features Illinois on the chest in italic font. The outer uniform is an orange version of the domestic uniform, with the text appearing in white. The same blue collar appears on the jersey, as well as on the bottom of the shorts and the stripe on the sides of the uniform is white, outlined in blue.

Like most of the away uniforms for opposing teams, I am disappointed with this addition to their wardrobe. While the same features I love about the household uniform are still there, the color orange just doesn’t do it for me. I’m all for earth tones, but not orange.

However, I think one way to improve this uniform would be to have the text appear in blue instead of white.

Uniform exterior score:

Ewww

Other uniform:

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The first of the Illinis atlernate uniforms is by far my favorite, their throwbacks to the 1970s. It’s a white uniform that features Illinois on the chest in a cursive font with blue text, which is framed in orange.

The players’ number appears in the blue text, also underlined in orange and although it is in a typeface, I am willing to forget it once, because they really did it with the Illinois cursive.

An orange and blue border appears on the collar and on the armholes of the uniform. The same orange and blue border appears on the bottom of the shorts and weaves its way into a diamond pattern on the sides of each leg, with the I in the middle of the diamond.

It’s the perfect retro look for school.

Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

This alternate uniform is a slight variation of the Illinis home and away uniforms.

This uniform is available in blue, with orange text, but instead of having Illinois on the chest, Fighting Illini is used, with the player number separating the two words. The word font retains italics, while the number stays true to the main design.

No collar border appears on this uniform, but an orange border replaces the blue border on the bottom of the shorts. The stripe on the side of the uniform is always present with a blue stripe, underlined in orange.

I love the variation used on this uniform, incorporating the school nickname instead of the school name on the uniform. The orange text also really appears on the blue background. I am also happy that they have abandoned the edging on the shirt collar. I think if they had included an orange collar it would have been too orange.

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The final of Illinois Alternative Uniforms is the Flyin Illini uniform. The uniform pays homage to the Flyin Illini 1988-89 team that ended the season 31-5 and lost in the Final Four to Michigan.

The uniform is orange with white text surrounded by blue. Fighting Illini is featured on the uniform, with the player numbers separating the two words. All the text is in font, so … meh …

A large white stripe appears on each side of the jersey and shorts, with the I logo appearing at the bottom of the shorts on both sides in the white stripe. The band is also delimited by two blue lines on each side, with an orange band appearing between the thin blue lines.

While the band design can be considered busy, with the number of stripes appearing it works, with the outer blue lines being very subtle.

I’m also always a fan of the uniforms that pay homage to the history of schools and can kind of look beyond the block lettering that’s used, as that was the main style to be used in the 80s, but the orange is a bit too much to overlook.

Other uniform scores:

Retrospective of the 1970s: Queen YAASS

Blue: Werk it

Flying Illini: Ewww