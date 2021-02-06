Princess Diana had a second secret dress for her wedding

Princess Diana had a secret second wedding dress and the designers don’t know where it is.

Elizabeth and David Emanuel made a relief dress in case something happened on Diana’s big day.

Chloe Savage, who helped design Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, said Markle likely had a backup as well.

Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress is arguably one of the most famous of all time, but it wasn’t the only dress its designers made for the big day.

Elizabeth and David Emanuel also had a second relief dress prepared in case something went wrong at Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding in July 1981.

Chloe Savage, who helped design Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s wedding dresses, told Insider it was likely the Duchesses had backup dresses as well, although she had not personally seen or worked on additional dresses for Middleton or Markle.

“I suspect there is always an emergency, in case someone posts pictures sooner,” she said. “It only takes one person to spoil the surprise. For a day like this, when it’s going to be that big, you really need an emergency save in some format.”

Elizabeth Emanuel confirmed second wedding dress rumors



Princess Diana and Prince Charles were married on July 29, 1981.

The backup dress was similar to the dress Diana wore at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, but it was never finished. It didn’t have any lace and the designers didn’t add any embroidery.

“It was only three quarters finished, we just didn’t have time to do it in its entirety,” Emanuel said. daily mail in 2017.

Diana never even tried on the second dress.

“We never even discussed it,” Emanuel said. People in 2011. “We wanted to make sure we had something there. It was for our own peace of mind, really.”



The save dress was similar to the dress Diana wore at St Paul’s Cathedral in London but did not feature lace.

The Emanuels even made a spare skirt for the ivory taffeta dress, just in case Diana spills some coffee on their original creation.

But Emanuel admitted that she has no idea where the relief dress is.

“I don’t know if we sold it or stored it,” she told the Daily Mail. “It was such a busy time. I’m sure it will end up in a bag one day!

The designers knew Diana’s wedding dress would be historic



Princess Diana’s dress featured a 25 foot long train.

The details of Diana’s wedding dress were so secret that the Emanuels couldn’t even hire additional seamstresses.

The two designer mothers helped create the dress which featured 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins and a 25-foot-long train, as did their studio assistant and her own mother, Emanuel said. British Vogue Last year.

“It was all about the drama and making Diana a fairytale princess,” Emanuel said. “The dress was typical of the over-the-top, romantic, flounce style of the early ’80s, but we had to get it right because we knew it would make history.”

“We didn’t have any guidelines or instructions so we came up with this stunning, completely OTT dress that we knew would stand out on the steps in St. Paul’s,” she added.

The dress is also memorable for the way it is wrinkled



Emanuel said the dress was “all about the drama and making Diana a fairytale princess.”

As the Emanuels tried to think of anything that could go wrong on Diana’s big day, Savage said the dress had one major flaw.

“It was a beautiful dress, but someone should have warned them that it was going to be crammed in the car!” Savage told Insider with a laugh. “It seemed like he had to be squeezed.”

“It was a beautiful dress, very 80s, very her,” she added. “But if you look at it, you say, ‘Oh my god, is that puckered?’ No one would have thought it would have gone wrong. ”

Emanuel has also admitted in past interviews that she was “horrified” when she saw Diana get out of the car.

“We knew it would wrinkle a bit, but when I saw her come up to St. Paul’s and we saw the wrinkle, I felt weak,” she said during an appearance on “ Invitation to a royal wedding ”from ITV in 2018.

“I was horrified, really, because there were a lot of creases,” she added. “It was more than we thought.”



Emanuel said Diana looked like “a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis” as she walked towards the cathedral.

But Emanuel said she was still stunned to see Diana walk into the cathedral that day.

“It was like watching a butterfly emerge from its chrysalis,” she told British Vogue. “She looked radiant. I think it was both the fact that Diana was such an amazing person and that it was such a happy and remarkable time. It will stay with us forever.