Binky Felstead plays dress-up with daughter India, three, in ball gown and princess dress

She is preparing to become a mother of two when she welcomes her baby into the world later this year.

And Binky Felstead showed her fun side by dressing up with her three-year-old daughter India in adorable snaps posted to her Instagram on Saturday.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 30, posed in a pink maxi dress while India wore a princess dress and rested a hand on her mother’s blooming baby bump.

Gorgeous: Binky Felstead showed her fun side by dressing up with daughter India, three, in adorable snaps posted to her Instagram on Saturday

Binky – real name Alexandra – looked amazing as she posed with one hand on her lower back in the satin maxi dress, which had a plunging neckline and buttons down the front.

The reality TV personality shared about his gaming activities in the caption, writing: ‘Weekends are for dressing up #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood’

The Made In Chelsea favorite shares daughter India, three, with former co-star ex-boyfriend Josh Patterson, 31.

Glowing: The pregnant star posed in a pink maxi dress as India wore a princess dress and put a hand on her mother’s blooming baby bump

Binky confirmed her second pregnancy on Boxing Day (December 26) and kept fans up to date with snaps throughout her pregnancyas she prepares to welcome a baby boy with her fiance Max Darnton.

On Thursday, Binky proudly posted more proud snaps of her changing figure as she posed in a tight leotard and joggers cradling her growing bump.

The reality TV star has told her Instagram followers that she is expecting another Gemini, which means her baby boy is due between May 21 and June 21.

Expected: Binky posted more proud snaps of her changing figure on Thursday as she posed in a tight leotard and joggers cradling her growing bump

She joked that her son will be sharing a month’s birthday with her and her older sister, writing: “ Growing the third Gemini in the house … poor @max_fd June is going to be an expensive month! ”

Binky and Max, managing director of a global executive search and consulting firm, have been dating since January 2019 after meeting at the Soho Farmhouse Campaign Private Members Club.

In September 2020, the couple announced that they were engaged after 19 months of dating, with Binky revealing to MailOnline that she was planning to have a ‘big country wedding’.

‘Dear’: She joked about the upcoming birthday she will be sharing with her son, writing: ‘Growing the third Gemini in the house … poor @max_fd June is going to be an expensive month! ”

In December, she said: ‘I always thought of a big country wedding with a big brand, bales of hay, flowers in my hair, that kind of country vibe.

“ There have been other discussions abroad but who knows everything is on hold, but we are open to suggestions.

“ I would also like to be somewhere with guaranteed sunshine and a big pool party and barbecue the next day. I am also very excited to offer India a bridesmaid dress. I think she is going to look so cute.

The good news of Binky’s pregnancy comes after revealing that she miscarried in 2020, taking to Instagram to post an emotional message to her followers in October.

Jolie in pink: Binky – real name Alexandra – kept fit with home workouts during second pregnancy as she prepares to welcome a baby boy with fiance Max Darnton

The TV personality sadly suffered a miscarriage in week 12, leaving the couple ‘heartbroken’.

She wrote: ‘Today would have been my 18 week mark, but unfortunately we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks. Not only was it heartbreaking for us, it was a shock to me as well.

“If you’ve been through this, I hope you are giving yourself time to heal mentally and physically and do what you need to do.

“ I keep reminding myself that I couldn’t have done anything, and maybe that was nature’s way of saying that for some reason this little soul wasn’t ready for the world. Sending so much love.

For help and information for those affected by miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancy, call 01924 200799 or visit miscarriageassociation.org.uk