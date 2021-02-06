Best jockstraps for men: from Calvin Klein to Versace





The centuries-old underwear between boxers and briefs neglect an alternative that deserves your attention. The jockstrap for men, with its front pocket that accentuates your assets and its elastic straps that will raise your behind to more peachy heights, has been around since the end of the 19th century. Originally known as the Jockey Bike, designed for cyclists for extra front support as they pedaled through cobblestone streets, they have become the benchmark for impact sports such as American football and the rugby and have also been adopted for their sex appeal. . Still not sure whether to incorporate a jockstrap into your underwear rotation? Let us enlighten you … They are more comfortable than briefs and boxers Imagine a world where marriages do not exist. With a jockstrap, you don’t have to. Get the perfect fit and a jockstrap is a much more comfortable option for a daytime outfit than any tight-fitting or looser undergarment amplified by the fabric of your bottom. Avoid stiff denim that looks like sandpaper and opt for the softness of your favorite jogging pants instead. And just as you might prefer boxer shorts to roomier boxers, a jockstrap goes the extra mile to keep your bits where they belong, reducing adjustments. They are good for sports Because a jockstrap’s pocket is as close to an athletic fit as you’ll get with underwear alone, they’re often worn by riders looking for protection on bumpy roads, or bounce on the bowel movement is not only uncomfortable but can also cause problems such as cysts and infections. In contact sports, not only do they offer the same benefit of keeping everything perfectly in place, but they also provide a more convenient layer to position a protective cup for an added level of protection. They are breathable during the summer months Suns out, burn. These are only for personal preference, but those who tend to sweat below their belt during the sweltering summer months may well find jockstraps to be the more hygienic solution. Halfway between conventional and commando underwear, those made from sweat-wicking materials from sports brands will work doubly hard to keep things dry in a heatwave. Just make sure you wear your shorts or chinos around your waist as intended. They keep everything in place And it wasn’t just a tighter pocket for your package. Jockstraps can turn pancakes into peaches, doing to the men behind what Spanx does to women. Usually constructed from a thicker waistband with two straps that frame the buttocks, the sturdier materials do their part to lift your back, creating a more pronounced split from buttocks to thighs. It won’t just make you look taller after you take your clothes off, but can also contribute to a more rounded figure in shorts and pants. It’s a fold Especially in gay men, jockstraps are used to increase the sex factor of your underwear, with an exposed butt opening up many new windows of foreplay. But outside of the bedroom, and just like lingerie, knowing that you are wearing something overtly sexy under your nine-to-five outfit can do wonders for your confidence, and there is nothing more stylish than confidence. . Discover the GQ selection of the best jockstraps:

