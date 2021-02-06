Louis Vuitton’s ‘Jamaican Sweater’ Has Wrong Flag Colors | Fashion





Louis Vuitton has been criticized for producing a sweater that pays homage to the flag of Jamaica but in the wrong colors. The labels men’s 995 garment, called the Jamaican Stripe Jumper online, featured three broad stripes in green, yellow and red. But the flag of Jamaica is green, yellow, and black. The error was reported online, with @pam_boy tweeting: I cannot stress enough the importance of implementing diversity as a value and not as a symbol within fashion companies. Others were quick to point out that the jumper appeared to be inspired by the Rastafarian flag (which featured the Lion of Judah at its center), the religious movement with its roots in Jamaica, instead of the official Jamaican flag. So no one at Louis Vuitton has Googled the Jamaican flag? asked the Twitter user Black women matter. Cedella, the daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, also commented, posting on Instagram: Bob says it’s the Ethiopian flag @Louisvuitton, with an embarrassed face emoji, under a photo of Marley looking unhappy. When the item first appeared online, the product description read: With a striped design inspired by the national flag of the Caribbean Islands. After updating the description of the rider to remove the word flag and exchange it with cultural heritage, the product has been removed from the official Vuitton website. By clicking on the link you now get a 404 Page not found Error message. Traditional Rastafarian symbols and images have been popularized and widely used in commercial products, ranging from t-shirts, jewelry, arts and crafts, smoking accessories, hats, clothing, bags and shoes, wrote the Jamaican lawyer. Marcus Goffe in 2011. Very few of these products are made by Rastafarians and none of the sums accumulated through their sales benefit the Rastafarian community. Louis Vuittons Creative Director Virgil Abloh, who is the son of Ghanaian parents (Ghanaian flag colors are green, golden yellow and red), has already made a sneaker collaboration with Jamaican skateboarder Lucien Clarke. Luxury fashion has once had problems producing culturally offensive items, such as the Guccis blackface sweater and the Burberrys hoodie. Last year, the Commes des Garcons sent white models to their menswear runway wearing dreadlock wigs. Many have commented online that this underscores the need for more diverse teams in fashion houses, working at all levels to tackle structural racism and prevent issues like Louis Vuitton’s from happening again. . The Guardian has contacted Louis Vuitton for comment.







