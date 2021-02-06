Fashion brands celebrate Chinese New Year with latest products

The Chinese New Year is approaching and the whole country is bathed in a festive atmosphere, ready to embrace next spring.

Fashion and luxury brands are also launching new collections to start a happy Year of the Ox.

Herms

Ti Gong

Herms recently launched their new Spring / Summer 2021 collection at Herms Maison in Shanghai.

With the theme “A Human Odyssey”, the collection is not only a retrospective of the heritage of the houses, but also an exploration of a new life in the future.

A selection of pieces from the new collection appear as guests enter the fourth floor area.

Designed by artist Jan Bajtlik as a tribute to the Polish poster school, the Cheval de fte 90 scarf is one of the highlights of this season. The cockades, ribbons and geometric patterns of the scarf echo the simplistic and overwhelming designs of Warsaw graphic designers at the time.

A portrait of the designer dog Kluska is also hidden in the pattern, adding the usual touch of whimsy.

The men’s scarf was inspired by items from the mile Herms collection, such as the toy horse with a mane that resembles the iconic punk hairstyle. The rebellious spirit of this piece is also highlighted by things like tattoos and pins.

In the world of the leather bag, the Herms Perspective Cavalire bag presents a unique design with clean and simple curves inspired by the saddle flaps that stand out from the traditional square or rounded shapes. The clasp of the bag is an engraved saddle stud, while the adjustable shoulder strap is decorated with a serial number like a stirrup belt.

The new interpretation of the Haut Courroies bag is an ingenious combination of canvas and leather. Inspired by military uniforms, the bag conveys an adventurous spirit, with utilitarian details such as an abundance of pockets, a flat card holder and a removable water bottle holder.

In the world of women, bright colors and whimsical patterns are an integral part of the spring / summer collection. With an adorable smiley, the Kellydole bag charm in Mysore calfskin and goatskin is a miniature version of the Kellydole bag created by Jean-Louis Dumas in 1999.

Other highlights of the season are the bracelet, pendant necklace and earrings in Swift calfskin and gold-tone metal. Inspired by a belt designed in the 1950s, this collection features ironwork adorned with openwork hearts and pearl leather.

The jewelry and watchmaking space is highlighted with a Herms Bijouterie reinvention of the Birkin bag, in which the iconic bag becomes the focal point of a long necklace in new material combinations of silver, rose gold, white gold and diamonds.

In the watch collection, the new Heure H watch is adorned with a metal strap with an invisible integrated folding clasp. A natural extension of the case, the links formed into small squares echo the geometry of the dial. This geometric watch comes in three variations, including one encrusted with diamonds and one without diamonds.

YI Collection

Ti Gong

The fine jewelry brand YI Collection is launching its series of Zodiac pendants in 18k gold and diamond to celebrate the coming Chinese Year of the Ox.

Zodiac animal styles took a long time for creator and founder Yi Guo to be successful.

I didn’t want anything too cute or cartoonish, ”she said. Finding the right balance between not being too realistic and exuding a certain charm took about six months to develop. “

Ultimately, each animal has its own unique personalities and qualities that make them extremely special. Zodiacs are sold as a set with the latest chain style. This slim, bodycon snake chain is a raised necklace that looks chic and modern with this collection.

Yi started her styling career over 10 years ago in New York City. Her adventures in the East began when she had the opportunity to move to Shanghai, her hometown. She spent her first three years in Shanghai as a style editor at Vogue China.

Inspired by her travels to Sri Lanka and Myanmar, the world capitals of sapphires and rubies, she decided to create a small collection of fine jewelry, something beautiful and tangible.

These handcrafted pieces exude a simple, modern elegance that reflects Yi’s personal aesthetic. The pieces were designed to shine on their own or to be worn together for added effect.

All gemstones are hand selected from the best sources in the world. No two gems are the same. Each YI Collection jewel is unique.

Swatch

Ti Gong

BEEF ROCKS 2021! is a limited edition for the Year of the Ox. Warmed by the ardent black, red and gold bracelet, the dial represents the perfectly harmonious ox in a yin and this shape (a Taoism conception of harmony), adorned with two black crystals. Golden tones bring luck and prosperity while red symbolizes happiness, success and good fortune.

The new Swiss watch watches in the BIG BOLD and New Gent series, which are available this month, are also arriving on time, online and offline.

A new engraving technique gives the BIG BOLD watch face a unique three-dimensional look, while the textured strap is as beautiful as it looks.

Concise in style, precision in thought, New Gent watches reveal a special glimpse of day-date discs with a laser cut dial.