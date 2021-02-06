The best Super Bowl halftime artist fashion moments over the years





The Super Bowl halftime performers are one of the best parts of the big event. Sure, football fans tune in for the actual game, but non-sports fans are there for the to show. Over the years, the part-time intermission has become more and more of a spectacle; each musician who adorns the field stage seems to outdo the next, their sets filled with elaborate pyrotechnics and even more dazzling costumes. This year, Canadian singer The Weeknd will take the main stage on Sunday and in honor of his upcoming halftime performance, Vogue looks back on some of the best fashion moments of years gone by. Topping the list are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who co-helmed the 2020 Super Bowl. The two pop stars who never skimped on theaters didn’t disappoint, closing the show in complimentary gold sets. and money. Another star is Lady Gaga with her 2017 halftime show. Who could forget that major moment when she started her performance by leaping off the stadium roof, supported only by fine threads? Her dazzled bodysuit with matching knee-high boots, designed by Donatella Versace, gave the death-defying stunt a glamorous look. A year ago, for Super Bowl 50, Beyonc co-starred with Coldplay and Bruno Mars but stole the show, wearing a custom military-inspired look by DSquared2. Queen Bey also served up an all-leather Rubin Singer look in 2013 for her solo show, though she did bring in fellow Destinys Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a welcome surprise. As for the retro fashion hits of past Super Bowls? It’s hard not to think of a halftime show without mentioning the most talked about performance of all time: when Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson took the stage together. Wardrobe malfunction aside, the Alexander McQueen Jacksons leather suit has since become an iconic piece of pop culture. Equally historic is when Prince performed in 2007 in a turquoise suit, a bright orange shirt, and a leopard-print guitar strap, a spiffy look the late singer continued to rock even during the surprise downpour. The show must go on, as they say! Below, more of the artists’ best halftime Super Bowl style moments.

