The art of power dressing with Michelle Obama stylist Meredith Koop

Over the years, Michelle Obama has become a style icon.

Her stylist, Meredith Koop, helped Obama become the fashion icon she is today.

The professionals at Koop and Black weighed in on the lasting impact of Obama’s style and what he says about powerful dressing.

Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

Daniella Carter said if she had learned one thing Michelle Obama’s style was what a black woman who succeeds without excuse looks like “even when there are people in the world who spit hate.”

Carter is a black trans activist and founder of the eponym “Golden Book“which highlights the creators of color.

She grew up in a foster home, but said seeing Obama ‘dressed and booted’ always made her remember that while she might not have had a mother who looked like her, she would learn to behave for her. that she and her future daughter can both grow up to be successful black women.

She’s not the only one feeling this.



Meredith Koop

Meredith Koop







After Obama’s inaugural look in 2021 that left the internet in a daze, Insider reached out to his stylist, Meredith Koop, as well as ten black professionals to talk about how Obama’s style influenced them. Koop helped create the image of the appearance of a black woman co-host a state dinner, visit the queen of england, going on a book tour and, most recently, at President Biden’s inauguration.

“She’s amazing in what she says, what she does, how much she cares. We all know that, and most of us agree,” Koop told Insider about ‘Obama. “Heritage is her. Clothing is that extra element that is transcendent in non-verbal communication.”

What a powerful black woman looks like

“When I saw Mrs. Obama running for President Biden’s inauguration, I was amazed that her hair was laid down and her dress killed even with a mask,” DeShuna Spencer, founder and CEO of media streaming service Black KweliTV, Insider said.

Spencer said that Obama has come to exemplify what a “powerful black woman” looks like.

Sandrine Charles, consultant and co-founder of Black fashion board, told Insider that the inaugural look was also one of her all-time favorites. “She always had a presence of royalty,” Charles said of Mrs. Obama.

Eric Darnell Pritchard, fashion historian and Brown Chair in English Literacy at the University of Arkansas, told Insider that Obama’s style was inextricably linked to his accomplishments, and that “many blacks appreciate that autonomy.”

“The ‘First lady forever“The designation people give him is more than a term of affection,” Pritchard continued. “It’s a testament to the value of her representation to the black community.”



Pritchard said authenticity is probably what Obama will be remembered for.

YURI GRIPAS / AFP via Getty Images







Koop designed Obama with tactical precision

There was no model for what a Dark First Lady should look like. There had never been one before.

The style of the former First Lady was and still is a tightrope walk through the Grand Canyon. A delicate balance between looking good, but not too much. Obama’s outfit will never be able to control his voice, Koop said.

Even with Obama long out of the White House, Koop still anticipates what people will say about how a dress was too baggy or how a color scheme didn’t match. Koop thinks she probably wouldn’t have to incorporate such stylistic precision if Obama was white.

“It’s just obvious,” Koop said. “The way the press in particular, the media and various individuals interpreted his appearance as something negative that was happening from the start.”



Michelle Obama wears Tracy Reese dress

Rick Rowell / Contributor







Fashion designer Tracy reese, who worked with Koop and has dressed Obama on numerous occasions, told Insider that she noticed there was still a very clear view of what Obama would look like.

“In public consciousness, the First Lady is always in costume or something very conservative,” Reese said. “Mrs. Obama really broke the mold when it comes to the way she chose to dress.”

She wasn’t afraid to show off her feminine side and wear beautiful dresses, continued Reese. There was softness, optimism and color. “We had never seen this in the White House, probably never,” she said.

The precise execution by Koop of Obama’s style has paid off. Model Shavone Charles, says SHAVONE. and also director of communication and creative partnerships at the image sharing application VSCO, called Koop and Obama the “most dynamic duo” of the past decade.

“For me and a lot of other black women, we look at Mrs. Obama and we see each other,” she said and pointed to the white Tom Ford dress Mrs. Obama wore at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2011 as one of his favorites.



LR) Queen Elizabeth II, US President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011 in London, England. (

Anwar Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images







That inaugural look exuded power

Almost everyone Insider spoke with had a favorite outfit. Koop loves the pink Atelier Versace gown that Obama wore at his last State dinner as First Lady in 2016, while Pritchard is a fan of the Vera Wang black mermaid dress she wore at the 2015 Chinese State Dinner.

Then, of course, there is this groundbreaking look, designed by Sergio hudson, a black designer from New York. Haitian American photographer Geraldine Jeannot called the look a moment of style and grace.

Blacks are always “put in a box” and judged heavily on their appearances, Jeannot said. “That day, Mrs. Obama had come into the room.”



Former US President Barack Obama and former US First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.



JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP via Getty Images









Koop broke down for Insider the wine plum outfit, which came from one of Hudson’s last runway collections. Hudson did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Koop wanted dark colors, jewel tones. A monochrome look. She requested changes to the original set: pants instead of a skirt and a less shiny coat lining. A camera deflected by a matte liner flashes and pops the belt out. The sweater transformed into a bodysuit with a zipper in the back so Obama didn’t have to pull it over his head, the boots were Stuart Weitzman, the matching gloves and mask were by tailor Christy rilling.

Producer and former stock trader Lauren simmons knows what it’s like to occupy historically white spaces.

She was the second African American woman to become a full-time New York Stock Exchange trader and said the way Obama uses style to exude power inspires her and seeks to emulate.

“Many women throughout history have had impeccable styles,” she said. “But seeing a black woman do it fearlessly, and gracefully, is power in itself.

High-profile women using clothes to start conversations

Simmons and SHAVONE. said Obama’s style helped usher in the era of powerful women wearing both clothes and heard. Simmons agreed with that sentiment and cited Meghan Markle as an example of a high profile woman using clothes to start conversations.

Pritchard added that the last generation of politicians have embraced this as well. Women, more than ever, reinforce authenticity.

Even during the White House years, Koop worked closely with designers to create what a modern First Lady looks like. Some would already come with ideas in mind, but a lot of those ideas were about Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

“She was a white woman from a certain background, and Michelle is a black woman from a different background,” Koop said. “I felt the best would be to reflect Michelle’s full authenticity.”



Michelle Obama in Balenciaga from head to toe.

He is supervised / personal







It meant Jason Wu dresses, lots of J. Crew, and, after the White House, personalized Balenciaga glitter boots. In politics, the way women, in particular, were meant to look like was heavily planned.

“Mrs. Obama certainly inspires the way I dress”, Lauren Underwood Insider said. At 34, she is currently the younger black woman sitting in Congress.

“His influence is most pronounced as I prepare for the few official events I have attended as a member of Congress. It is so difficult to be modest and still elegant and Mrs. Obama has always succeeded.

Christopher Lacy, assistant professor of fashion management at Parsons, said Koop styled Obama in a way that celebrated “the feminine aesthetic” and felt she never sought to hide her height or athleticism, and instead, chose clothes that accentuated these attributes.

“What Meredith and Michelle have done together is show the world what millions of black women and men have known for years,” Lacy continued. “That the black silhouette is not limited to the borders of Eurocentric misconceptions”



Michelle obama. Spencer, who has worn her hair naturally for over a decade, said it gives her a product feel when Ms. Obama wears her naturally curly hair in such public spaces.

MOHD RASFAN / AFP via Getty Images)







Carter and Pritchard expressed similar sentiments. Carter added that before, the only black bodies considered powerful were artists, and that “it was revolutionary to see someone not playing a character, sending a message to our communities and our culture that Black chic, sexy, smart and beautiful women are not just Hollywood roles. “

Underwood says Obama’s fashion legacy will be manifested in a generation of powerful women expressing themselves freely using any colors, patterns, textures, designers and hairstyles of their choice.

“It doesn’t matter if the clothes came out of the clearance basket or if it’s a one-of-a-kind custom design,” she continued. “She shows us how to bring ourselves fully onto the world stage, one incredibly accessible set at a time.”