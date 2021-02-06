Inside The Chart Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the yellow jackets This manifested in late fencing and 50-50 bullets that seemed forever out of reach. He appeared in a season-low 32 percent shooting rate and offensive rebound rate of 20 allowed. Their top scorer was held to seven points. Instead of their usual good start in the second half, they gave up a 14-2 set. Everywhere Georgia Tech was on Monday, it was as if the Yellow Jackets were playing in quicksand. A quick turnaround and a tough Louisville team proved too difficult for Tech (8-6, 4-4 ACC) in a 74-58 road loss, which made a frustrating and fatigue-filled follow-up to their victory over Florida No. 16. State. The grind starts again on Saturday when Tech faces the sudden surge of Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC) to throw an 11-day, 5-game glove. The Irish have won four of their last five by an average of 17.7 points, but the Jackets are hoping the extra rest and the McCamish Lodge home floor can start this challenge well. Enjoy the top marks on my table as Georgia Tech tries to extend a 10-game home winning streak at home against the Fighting Irish (8 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network at Learfield IMG College):

Michael Devoe has led a vast improvement in Tech’s three-point shooting this season, reaching 46.9% in conference games. (photo by Danny Karnik) Georgia Tech has fallen four in a row to the Irish, including one of its last losses to McCamish last season. So why has Notre Dame been such a vexing clash lately? The Irish shoot a high volume three and rarely return the ball, a pair of annual staples under 21-year-old head coach Mike Brey. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, relied heavily on two-point field goals and struggled to generate revenue. The result was a difficult possession gap to overcome. Taking the tempo into account, Notre Dame typically gains an additional 6-7 possessions per game on Georgia Techs turnovers. Combine that with the Irish ‘normal offensive efficiency and the added weight given to the three points, and the Yellow Jackets struggled to trade punches. Yet watch the rise of Georgia Techs three point rate i.e. the percentage of his field goal attempts that come from three – compared to previous seasons under Josh Pastner: Year Three point rate NCAA Ranking 2016-2017 24.6% # 349 2017-2018 27.5% # 335 2018-19 33.4% # 303 2019-20 29.6% # 324 2020-2021 39.2% # 126 Now watch the decline of Georgia Tech percentage of turnover that is, the percentage of his offensive possessions that end in a turnover: Year Turnover% NCAA Ranking 2016-2017 19.3% # 232 2017-2018 19.2% # 238 2018-19 21.0% # 316 2019-20 22.9% # 345 2020-2021 15.9% # 32 By possession, Georgia Tech shoots a higher rate three, and commit one inferior turnover rate, than at any time during Josh Pastner’s day. Will that make them more apt to overthrow the style of Notre Dames on Saturday? The Jackets will have to ignore their recent cold snap of three (30.7% in the last three games), but trendlines suggest they can. ***** As Josh Pastner revealed in our post-game interview on Monday, Moses wright hardly played against Louisville. The older person was not feeling well the day before – for reasons unrelated to COVID, Pastner argues. The extra rest did him wonders. Showing shine and bounce at both ends of the floor, Wright finished with a career-high 15 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks against the Cardinals. In doing so, he became the first ACC player with a 15-15-7 stat line since John Henson made it for North Carolina on January 29, 2011. He’s also the only player to rank in the ACC’s top 5 in both steals (2.00 / g) and blocks (1.97 / g). In fact, Wright is the only player who ranks among the best. 15 in ACC in both categories.