By Andy Demetra | Voice of the yellow jackets
This manifested in late fencing and 50-50 bullets that seemed forever out of reach. He appeared in a season-low 32 percent shooting rate and offensive rebound rate of 20 allowed. Their top scorer was held to seven points. Instead of their usual good start in the second half, they gave up a 14-2 set.
Everywhere Georgia Tech was on Monday, it was as if the Yellow Jackets were playing in quicksand. A quick turnaround and a tough Louisville team proved too difficult for Tech (8-6, 4-4 ACC) in a 74-58 road loss, which made a frustrating and fatigue-filled follow-up to their victory over Florida No. 16. State.
The grind starts again on Saturday when Tech faces the sudden surge of Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC) to throw an 11-day, 5-game glove. The Irish have won four of their last five by an average of 17.7 points, but the Jackets are hoping the extra rest and the McCamish Lodge home floor can start this challenge well. Enjoy the top marks on my table as Georgia Tech tries to extend a 10-game home winning streak at home against the Fighting Irish (8 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network at Learfield IMG College):
Michael Devoe has led a vast improvement in Tech’s three-point shooting this season, reaching 46.9% in conference games. (photo by Danny Karnik)
Georgia Tech has fallen four in a row to the Irish, including one of its last losses to McCamish last season. So why has Notre Dame been such a vexing clash lately? The Irish shoot a high volume three and rarely return the ball, a pair of annual staples under 21-year-old head coach Mike Brey. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, relied heavily on two-point field goals and struggled to generate revenue.
The result was a difficult possession gap to overcome. Taking the tempo into account, Notre Dame typically gains an additional 6-7 possessions per game on Georgia Techs turnovers. Combine that with the Irish ‘normal offensive efficiency and the added weight given to the three points, and the Yellow Jackets struggled to trade punches.
Yet watch the rise of Georgia Techs three point rate i.e. the percentage of his field goal attempts that come from three – compared to previous seasons under Josh Pastner:
Year Three point rate NCAA Ranking
2016-2017 24.6% # 349
2017-2018 27.5% # 335
2018-19 33.4% # 303
2019-20 29.6% # 324
2020-2021 39.2% # 126
Now watch the decline of Georgia Tech percentage of turnover that is, the percentage of his offensive possessions that end in a turnover:
Year Turnover% NCAA Ranking
2016-2017 19.3% # 232
2017-2018 19.2% # 238
2018-19 21.0% # 316
2019-20 22.9% # 345
2020-2021 15.9% # 32
By possession, Georgia Tech shoots a higher rate three, and commit one inferior turnover rate, than at any time during Josh Pastner’s day. Will that make them more apt to overthrow the style of Notre Dames on Saturday? The Jackets will have to ignore their recent cold snap of three (30.7% in the last three games), but trendlines suggest they can.
*****
As Josh Pastner revealed in our post-game interview on Monday, Moses wright hardly played against Louisville. The older person was not feeling well the day before – for reasons unrelated to COVID, Pastner argues.
The extra rest did him wonders. Showing shine and bounce at both ends of the floor, Wright finished with a career-high 15 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks against the Cardinals. In doing so, he became the first ACC player with a 15-15-7 stat line since John Henson made it for North Carolina on January 29, 2011. He’s also the only player to rank in the ACC’s top 5 in both steals (2.00 / g) and blocks (1.97 / g).
In fact, Wright is the only player who ranks among the best. 15 in ACC in both categories.
Moses Wright is the only ACC player to place in the top 5 steals and blocked shots. (photo by Danny Karnik)
It might be too much to ask him to duplicate a stat line once in a decade, but Wrights’ recent divisions against Notre Dame have been impressive:
Moses Wright Last 3 matches against ND
- PPG: 19.3
- RPG: 6.3
- BPG: 2.0
Notre Dame no longer has a double-double John Mooney machine, but 6-11 Juwan Durham gives the Irish a long-distance pick-and-roll threat that also has a short corner touch and elbows (Mooney was more of a pick -and-pop and pick-and-post guy). In many ways, Durham has been an underlying key to Notre Dame’s resurgence:
Juwan durham
- ACC wins: 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg
- ACC losses: 7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Can Wright neutralize Durham when they both play on Saturday 5th? It’s a game to watch.
*****
The Derby City nearly sank another long three-point shooting streak.
Jose alvarados A streak back-to-back with a three-pointer came in was dire on Monday until the senior punched a three-cornered corner with 1:08 left to play. He now enters the Notre Dame game on a 32-game streak with a three.
Dennis Scott still holds school and ACC records with three wins in 69 straight games. His streak ended on February 7, 1990 in Louisville.
Alvarado will lock the horns on Saturday with 6-3 Prentiss Hubb (14.5 ppg, 5.7 apg), a nervous southpaw and Our Ladies’ best creator off ball screens. Hubb scored a 25 points, a career high at McCamish last year, including a few pails of cold blood on the stretch.
*****
When Josh Pastner recruited Jupiter, Florida, high school native Nate Laszewski, he felt much more confident in his assessment skills than his pronunciation skills.
I was never able to pronounce his last name, Pastner joked. I just called him Nate L.
(It’s a feature, not a bug. Pastner has a well-documented history of phonetic mishaps with player last names. He has bypassed Gigiberia before and simply refers to his first-year striker as Saba G.)
One of the most improved players in the ACC, the 6-10 Laszewski is averaging 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds on a top conference. 50.9 percent of three. When Notre Dame is playing him at 5, he can be an especially tricky match, able to make choices or set ghost screens to get devious cuts to the rim. It is one of the cogs of an offense at Notre-Dame which runs four- and five point movement, with players driving, kicking and attacking again looking for open looks.
The Irish have stepped up that system lately, shooting 54.7% from three in their last two road games. Despite their 4-6 record in the ACC, they still rank 21st nationally in terms of offensive efficiency. Pastner even invoked the Warriors of the Golden State the Splash Brothers version, we presume – to describe their recent round of offense. Beware of 6-6 Dane Goodwin (14.7 points per game the last 3 games against GT), a streaky swingman who thrives on drag screens but can also elbow shots. Can the Yellow Jackets close with high hands and win the 50-50 balls they missed against Louisville?
*****
Now that they have been prepared, we hope you are, too. Join us for pre-game coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Georgia Tech Sports Network at Learfield IMG College. See you at McCamish!
