Rebel Wilson shows off 60lb weight loss in tight red dress after ditching billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch

REBEL Wilson showed off 60lb weight loss in a tight red dress – just days after ditching billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The actress wowed her fans as she posed in the stunning floor-length outfit and admitted that she “loved herself”.

9 Rebel Wilson looked ready for the red carpet Credit: Instagram

Rebel, 40, shared the series of photos of herself standing in front of a wall of spotlights with her 9.6 million Instagram followers.

Despite the lack of awards due to the pandemic, the star looked red carpet ready as she gave her best steel-blue looks to the camera.

Wearing lipstick to match the color of the dress, Rebel’s blonde hair was styled in loose curls and swept over one shoulder.

She captioned the trio of clichés: “Loving me SICK in that dress!”

9 The star looked gorgeous in the tight dress Credit: Instagram

9 She admitted to her fans that she loved herself in the outfit – and they agreed Credit: Instagram

9 The star recently announced that she is single Credit: rebelwilson / Instagram

And it looked like his fans shared Rebel’s feelings as they rushed to compliment favorite Pitch Perfect.

One gushed: “You are beautiful girl!”

“Damn Queen,” commented another.

While a third raved: “Wow! How to wear the dress against the dress that carries you !!”

Earlier this week, Rebel announced that she was single and had separated from her boyfriend Jacob.

Just days ago, Rebel confirmed she was single with a caption on her social media while flaunting her new figure in a denim dress.

She wrote: “A lot on my mindaghhhhhh # single-girl-header-at-the-Super-Bowl!”

The breakup follows Rebel’s nearly 60-pound weight loss in her so-called ‘health year’ of 2020.

Rebel and Jacob first met when a mutual friend introduced them in 2019.

The couple made their official debut when they hit thered carpet at the 2020 Monte Carlo Galafor planetary health.

9 Last year Rebel focused on a healthier lifestyle

9 His dedication allowed him to lose 60 pounds Credit: PA: Press Association

The star has stunned fans over the past year for her dedication to leading a healthier lifestyle.

She recently shared that she officially hadhits goal of 165 lbs..

The celebrity spoke toIS! Newsabout her relationship regarding her weight loss, explaining, “Some people on social media are like, ‘Oh, wellyou lost weight and then you have a hot boyfriend“. But what I want to tell these people is that I dated Jacob when I was also the heaviest.

“So it’s not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you’re like, oh you got a hot boyfriend, that’s not how it works. This guy loved me to 100 kilos and now 75 kilos. “

Sources close to the Anheuser-Busch heir revealed to Us weekly this Jacob, 29 years old, it is dealing with her breakup with Rebel.

9 She recently split from billionaire Jacob Busch Credit: Getty Images – Getty

9 They started dating after meeting in 2019 Credit: Instagram

9 Pitch Perfect star is said to have texted relationship end Credit: Instagram

The insider said, “They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a great time.

“Then he left for Florida to be with his family, and he invited her because he really wanted her to meet. [them] but she never made a commitment to do that.

“They talked throughout the vacation and had great communication, but all of a sudden she got very quiet and broke up with him via text about two or three weeks ago.”

As expected, Jacob did not take the break up well and is “really upset”, according to the source: “It was very hurtful”, but he has “no ill will towards her”.

The insider further explained how Jacob “has been crazy about her since 2019”.

They explained, “They got together from time to time over the years. They maintained their friendship and then became boyfriend and girlfriend at the end of the summer.”