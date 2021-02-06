Fashion
US military eases restrictions on hairstyles and other rules
U.S. military leaders have relaxed restrictions on a number of hairdressing and other personal appearance rules for soldiers.
The changes are expected to take effect in late February.
One of the main differences is that women wearing fight clothes will now be able to wear their hair. The old policy required them to wear their hair above their heads in a style known as a bun.
The new rules will also allow female soldiers to color their hair and wear it in styles such as braids and locks. They will also be allowed to wear earings.
The changes come after longstanding objections to the old military rules. Some of the opposition came from women who said they wanted to be able to wear their hair in a way that is naturally an important part of their racial identity.
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper ordered a review of the old rules last summer. The action was part of a larger order of expansion the diversity within the military and reduce discrimination.
Army Sergeant Major Brian Sanders told reporters officials who approved the new rules considered many considerations in their decision, including cultural, health and safety issues.
Sanders noted that new rules such as allowing women in combat uniforms wearing earrings with gold, silver and diamonds can also make them feel like a woman inside and outside of the uniform.
Sanders said the old requirement for women’s hair to be in a bun resulted in hair loss and other problems for some women. Additionally, larger buns for thick or long hair can make combat helmets ill-fitting.
These are not about men and women, said Sergeant Major Michael Grinston, who outlined the latest changes. This is an army Standard and how we move forward with the Army and make a more diverse and inclusive team.
The military’s announcement had been planned for a long time, but it came just days after the Pentagon’s first Black Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin took office. Austin has pledged to launch measures to curb racism and extremism in the military.
In many cases, the changes will now allow female soldiers to wear jewelry or hairstyles that were already permitted in uniforms, but not permitted with their daily combat uniforms.
The new rules will allow women to wear their hair in a long ponytail or braid if it is placed under their shirt. Army officials say it will give female soldiers in combat situations a greater ability to turn their heads faster than if they were carrying buns.
For men, however, the long-standing demand of many soldiers beards was not approved. The military allows beards for certain medical and religious reasons. In addition, male soldiers are still not allowed to wear earrings.
Rules allow women to wear lipstick and men and women to wear nail polish. For men, however, the nail polish should be clear. Women can wear colored nail polish, but certain colors are not allowed. Among them are purple, blue, black and fire red.
Men will now also be able to color their hair, but colors for both sexes are limited to the natural versions. Prohibited hair colors include blue, purple, pink, green, and orange.
Im Bryan Lynn.
The Associated Press reported this story. Bryan Lynn adapted the report for Learn English. Ashley Thompson was the editor.
________________________________________________________________
Words in this story
hairdressing not. the style in which a person’s hair is cut and laid out
fight not. a fight, especially during the war
braids not. a hair arrangement made by weaving three sections together
locks not. the natural gathering or interlocking of several strands of hair
earring not. a jewel worn on the ear
the diversity not. a situation in which many types of things or people are included in something
uniform not. a set of clothing worn by members of the same organization or group of people
Standard not. a level of quality deemed acceptable
ponytail not. a hairstyle in which the hair is tied high at the back of the head so that it hangs down like a ponytail
beard not. the hair growing on the cheeks and chin of a man
lipstick not. a colored substance that women put on their lips
nail polish not. a colored liquid that is painted on the fingernails or toenails
