Thanks to Kareena Kapoor, caftans are a chic and comfy maternity fashion favorite





There is no style barrier that Kareena Kapoor cannot overcome and she has proven it many times when she is pregnant. During her first pregnancy, the Bollywood superstar walked the fashion catwalk with her baby bump as well as shortly after giving birth. This time around, the bar has been set higher by Kareena herself. While her second updo is in the oven, she showed off her bump for a pregnancy fitness photoshoot and also made a fashion item a favorite fashion item among many expectant moms. You already know, it’s the caftan. Kareena Kapoor has been spotted in town (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Crushed Us On Kaftans With Her #KaftanSeries) Since the Bollywood actress announced her pregnancy last year, her Instagram profile has featured photo after photo of her bathing in golden hour beauty while wearing a roomy printed kaftan. Honestly, we can’t think of a better option for a mother on hold. Is it inflated enough to allow mobility? Yes. Does it tighten the body or prevent easy movements? No. Does it offer extended coverage so that someone can sit and stand however they want? Yes of course. Whether strewn with floral prints or covered with paisley patterns, Kareena has made the kaftan a celebrity-approved fashion staple that fuses comfort and chic factor into one. Truth be told, you don’t have to be pregnant to wear a kaftan. Flowy clothing is an airy choice for sunbathing on summer days à la Kareena or even covering up once you get out of the pool. Here is a celebrity fashion trend that we can follow at a glance. Swirlster chooses caftans for you (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor’s Pretty Maternity Update Features Her Pregnancy Glow And A Plaid Kaftan) Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team is writing about stuff we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







