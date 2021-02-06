Rita Ora silences critics in ravishing red mini dress on The Masked Singer

She lashes out at trolls who criticized her daring sense of style.

And Rita Ora, 30, again silenced her critics as she flaunted her endless pins in a lovely red dress for The Masked Singer’s semi-finals on Saturday.

The blonde beauty was a must-have in a shiny, thigh-hitting coat dress that was the very definition of a mini.

Lady in Red: Rita Ora, 30, put her endless pins in a sexy red minidress when she appeared in The Masked Singer’s semi-finals on Saturday

Rita’s toned legs were fully on display in the double-breasted faux-leather garment, which she paired with a sexy set of black stiletto heels.

The tattooed Let You Love Me hitmaker tied her platinum locks in a top knot and completed the look with a mishmash of jewelry and a bright red lip.

It comes after Rita fought back with fury against online trolls who criticized her racy appearance.

Talk to The sun Recently she said: ‘I really think style is a totally personal thing if someone doesn’t like something I’m wearing they don’t have to, that’s totally fine. .

Must-have: hitmaker You Love Me paired the double-breasted faux-leather garment, which she paired with a sexy set of black stiletto heels

Blinged out: The tattooed star completed her look with a hodgepodge of jewelry, a red lip, and knotted her platinum braids in a messy high knot

“What’s important is that I just need to be confident and how I feel is all that matters to me about my style.”

The trolls have also targeted Rita’s co-star Davina McCall, 53, claiming she was too old to wear some of the sexy sets she rocked in the song contest.

Presenter Sue Perkins, 51, was the latest celebrity revealed on The Masked Singer as the hit series began semifinals week.

None of the judges correctly guessed that the former Great British Bake-Off host was the voice behind the Dragon.

Mo Gilligan suspected Ricki Lake, Davina McCall guessed Whoopi Goldberg, guest judge Matt Lucas assumed Michelle Visage, and Rita and Jonathan both accompanied Jennifer Saunders.

Sue gushed from the experience, claiming that the mythical costume made her feel free as she was terrified of performing in public.

She said: “ Being a dragon is liberating and brilliant, I got to be playful, silly and childish, and things that you can’t be. ”

“I would never sing, I’m afraid to perform in public. What would be interesting is if I sing without the mask, let’s see if that broke the spell for me.

The judges fared better with the Harlequin, correctly guessing secret fame as singer Gabrielle.