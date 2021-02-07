Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball: Illinois Recap

The Wisconsin Badgers No.19 men’s basketball team (14-6 overall, 8-5 Big Ten) got their way back to winning last week with a crucial 16-point victory over Penn State on Tuesday.

While this Penn State win was important in building momentum, Saturday afternoon’s Top 20 game with the No.12 Illinois fighter Illini was one of the biggest games left on the Badgers’ schedule in terms of conference racing.

With two of the Big Ten’s top teams, Wisconsin and Illinois were in desperate need of a win to secure at least a share of second place in the conference standings with a month to go.

In the first of two contests between these two teams this season, it is the Fighting Illini who will win the first victory of the series categorically.

Wisconsin falls into Illinois on Route 75 – 60. Defense, rebound and three-point shooting, all below average today for the #Badgers. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) February 6, 2021

In the first two minutes, Illinois managed to make five of their first seven shots to take an 11-4 lead and force a timeout at the start of Wisconsin. Not much would change in the next four minutes as Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn continued to score at will for the Illini.

Wisconsin managed to stay in the six with just over seven minutes left in the half due to improving defense and a prolonged drought from Illinois.

The Badgers had a huge opportunity to cut that lead after a blatant call on DaMonte Williams and additional offensive possession, but they were only able to manage a point (of six possible) as Tyler Wahl fell from 1 on 3 from the free throw line.

From that point on, it was all in Illinois as the Badgers finished 1 of 8 to end the halftime and the Fighting Illini closed in force to take a 13 point advantage in intermission.

Wisconsin comes in at halftime with 36-23. Trice (9) and Wahl (7) do their best to keep the #Badgers in this one, but Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn combined for as many points as Wisconsin in the 1H. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) February 6, 2021

The Badgers managed to make a few shots coming out of the break, but the inability to secure saves continued to haunt them as Illinois added to their advantage in the opening five minutes of the second period.

A strong run from Wisconsin brought the scoring differential down to single digits 13 minutes to go in the second half, as the Badgers benefited from improved offense and turnovers from Illinois.

Wisconsin managed to narrow the lead to just seven, but three 1:13 turnovers set the stage for Kofi Cockburn to take advantage in a hurry. Just like that, the Illinois lead was back to 12 points with 10:52 to go.

Nate Reuvers and DMitrik Trice would continue to keep the Badgers afloat for the next few minutes and reduce the difference to seven, but a tough call to Reuvers sent him to the bench with his fourth foul eight minutes to go. .

From that point on, Illinois began to withdraw. Wisconsin couldn’t get a save on the defensive end for most of the game, and in the dying minutes it was no different.

Ultimately, Illinois would win 75-60 behind a triple-double from Ayo Dosunmu and a 13th NCAA double-double from Kofi Cockburn.

DMitrik Trice> 22 points (9 of 18 from the floor), two rebounds, one assist

Nate Reuvers> 11 points (5 of 10 on the ground), two rebounds, four fouls

Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)> 21 points (6 of 12 rushing), 12 rebounds, 12 assists

Kofi Cockburn> 23 points (10 of 13 on floor), 14 rebounds

# 1: two-headed attack

Wisconsin knew they were going to have to slow down Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn if they wanted to win.

In the first half, the dynamic Illinois duo topped the entire Wisconsin team 25-23 and hit 10 of 15 shots. In fact, Dosunmu and Cockburn have passed (18-11) and had more assists (four to two) than the Badgers.

Cockburn came in at halftime with a double-double and dictated everything inside. Even when the Badgers entered the lane, players were reluctant to step on the talented big man, including a Brad Davison fading away with no one around him in the paint.

In the second half very little changed, as the two Illinois stars scored 21 and 23 each, while Dosunmu also added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and Cockburn registered 14 rebounds.

Having two players from all the conferences who are no doubt NBA prospects in the starting lineup turned out to be all Fighting Illini needed against the struggling Badgers.

N ° 2: Three-point shot

Neither team has been able to do much from the deepest part of the first half, but for a Wisconsin team that has sometimes lived by all three balls, going 0 of 9 at long range was absolutely essential. debilitating.

Wisconsin didn’t register their first three-point mark until two minutes into the second half on a Nate Reuvers mark, and didn’t find their form from three throughout the game.

Overall, the Badgers finished 4 of 24 deep, and were also icy from the free throw line. Road shooting issues can crop up from time to time, but anytime you only make 26.7% on those many attempts the odds of winning are extremely low.

No. 3: rebound

While the Badgers’ higher number of misfires contributed to the rebound gap, Illinois largely outscored Wisconsin on the boards throughout the game.

In the first half alone, the Fighting Illini grabbed 28 rebounds overall, compared to just 11 by the Badgers, and also grabbed six offensive rebounds and converted them to six second chance points.

For the game, Wisconsin finished with just 19 rebounds overall and allowed 11 offensive targets and 15 second chance points. The Badgers have had their fair share of struggles on the glass this season, but it was one of the worst rebound performances in the program’s recent history, as Illinois edged Wisconsin 46-19 for the game.

Kofi Cockburn was absolutely dominant on the inside, and the Badgers’ two main rebounders were both guards.

Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn combined for 42 points, and more assists + rebounds than the set #Badgers team. That, coupled with a lack of internal defense, is a bad recipe on the road. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) February 6, 2021

Following: The Badgers will be on the road again for a clash with Nebraska. The game is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with a rush hour set at 4 p.m. CST on ESPN2.