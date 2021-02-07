Fashion
Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball: Illinois Recap
The Wisconsin Badgers No.19 men’s basketball team (14-6 overall, 8-5 Big Ten) got their way back to winning last week with a crucial 16-point victory over Penn State on Tuesday.
While this Penn State win was important in building momentum, Saturday afternoon’s Top 20 game with the No.12 Illinois fighter Illini was one of the biggest games left on the Badgers’ schedule in terms of conference racing.
With two of the Big Ten’s top teams, Wisconsin and Illinois were in desperate need of a win to secure at least a share of second place in the conference standings with a month to go.
In the first of two contests between these two teams this season, it is the Fighting Illini who will win the first victory of the series categorically.
Wisconsin falls into Illinois on Route 75 – 60.
Defense, rebound and three-point shooting, all below average today for the #Badgers.
Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) February 6, 2021
In the first two minutes, Illinois managed to make five of their first seven shots to take an 11-4 lead and force a timeout at the start of Wisconsin. Not much would change in the next four minutes as Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn continued to score at will for the Illini.
Wisconsin managed to stay in the six with just over seven minutes left in the half due to improving defense and a prolonged drought from Illinois.
The Badgers had a huge opportunity to cut that lead after a blatant call on DaMonte Williams and additional offensive possession, but they were only able to manage a point (of six possible) as Tyler Wahl fell from 1 on 3 from the free throw line.
From that point on, it was all in Illinois as the Badgers finished 1 of 8 to end the halftime and the Fighting Illini closed in force to take a 13 point advantage in intermission.
Wisconsin comes in at halftime with 36-23.
Trice (9) and Wahl (7) do their best to keep the #Badgers in this one, but Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn combined for as many points as Wisconsin in the 1H.
Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) February 6, 2021
The Badgers managed to make a few shots coming out of the break, but the inability to secure saves continued to haunt them as Illinois added to their advantage in the opening five minutes of the second period.
A strong run from Wisconsin brought the scoring differential down to single digits 13 minutes to go in the second half, as the Badgers benefited from improved offense and turnovers from Illinois.
Wisconsin managed to narrow the lead to just seven, but three 1:13 turnovers set the stage for Kofi Cockburn to take advantage in a hurry. Just like that, the Illinois lead was back to 12 points with 10:52 to go.
Nate Reuvers and DMitrik Trice would continue to keep the Badgers afloat for the next few minutes and reduce the difference to seven, but a tough call to Reuvers sent him to the bench with his fourth foul eight minutes to go. .
From that point on, Illinois began to withdraw. Wisconsin couldn’t get a save on the defensive end for most of the game, and in the dying minutes it was no different.
Ultimately, Illinois would win 75-60 behind a triple-double from Ayo Dosunmu and a 13th NCAA double-double from Kofi Cockburn.
- DMitrik Trice> 22 points (9 of 18 from the floor), two rebounds, one assist
- Nate Reuvers> 11 points (5 of 10 on the ground), two rebounds, four fouls
- Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)> 21 points (6 of 12 rushing), 12 rebounds, 12 assists
- Kofi Cockburn> 23 points (10 of 13 on floor), 14 rebounds
# 1: two-headed attack
Wisconsin knew they were going to have to slow down Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn if they wanted to win.
In the first half, the dynamic Illinois duo topped the entire Wisconsin team 25-23 and hit 10 of 15 shots. In fact, Dosunmu and Cockburn have passed (18-11) and had more assists (four to two) than the Badgers.
Cockburn came in at halftime with a double-double and dictated everything inside. Even when the Badgers entered the lane, players were reluctant to step on the talented big man, including a Brad Davison fading away with no one around him in the paint.
In the second half very little changed, as the two Illinois stars scored 21 and 23 each, while Dosunmu also added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and Cockburn registered 14 rebounds.
Having two players from all the conferences who are no doubt NBA prospects in the starting lineup turned out to be all Fighting Illini needed against the struggling Badgers.
N ° 2: Three-point shot
Neither team has been able to do much from the deepest part of the first half, but for a Wisconsin team that has sometimes lived by all three balls, going 0 of 9 at long range was absolutely essential. debilitating.
Wisconsin didn’t register their first three-point mark until two minutes into the second half on a Nate Reuvers mark, and didn’t find their form from three throughout the game.
Overall, the Badgers finished 4 of 24 deep, and were also icy from the free throw line. Road shooting issues can crop up from time to time, but anytime you only make 26.7% on those many attempts the odds of winning are extremely low.
No. 3: rebound
While the Badgers’ higher number of misfires contributed to the rebound gap, Illinois largely outscored Wisconsin on the boards throughout the game.
In the first half alone, the Fighting Illini grabbed 28 rebounds overall, compared to just 11 by the Badgers, and also grabbed six offensive rebounds and converted them to six second chance points.
For the game, Wisconsin finished with just 19 rebounds overall and allowed 11 offensive targets and 15 second chance points. The Badgers have had their fair share of struggles on the glass this season, but it was one of the worst rebound performances in the program’s recent history, as Illinois edged Wisconsin 46-19 for the game.
Kofi Cockburn was absolutely dominant on the inside, and the Badgers’ two main rebounders were both guards.
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn combined for 42 points, and more assists + rebounds than the set #Badgers team.
That, coupled with a lack of internal defense, is a bad recipe on the road.
Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) February 6, 2021
Following: The Badgers will be on the road again for a clash with Nebraska. The game is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with a rush hour set at 4 p.m. CST on ESPN2.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]