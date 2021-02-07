Connect with us

Fashion

Aussie fashion label Jasmine and Will launches the ‘ultimate summer staple bag’

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Aussie fashion brand launches the ‘ultimate summer staple bag’ which sells for hundreds of dollars on pre-order every month – and it costs just $ 59

  • Australian fashion brand Jasmine and Will sells monogrammed basket bags
  • Hand-woven in Morocco, personalized accessories fly out of stock
  • Customers place hundreds of pre-orders for the $ 59 bags every month

By Alice Murphy For Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Updated:

An Australian fashion brand sells the ‘ultimate summer bag’ at a remarkably affordable price.

Jasmine and Will’s monogrammed mini baskets, a brand beloved by some of Australia’s top models including Elle Macpherson and Lara Worthington, are already getting ‘hundreds’ of pre-orders every month – and it’s not hard to see why .

Designed in Australia and hand-woven in Morocco from premium palm leaves, the bags can be embroidered with initials, names or slogans for just $ 59 each.

The words can be sewn in a range of colors including white, black, navy, and “ballet slipper pink”.

These monogrammed mini baskets from Australian fashion brand Jasmine and Will are already getting ‘hundreds’ of pre-orders every month

Designed in Australia and hand-woven in Morocco from premium palm leaves, the bags (right) can be embroidered with initials, names or slogans

Designed in Australia and hand-woven in Morocco from premium palm leaves, the bags (right) can be embroidered with initials, names or slogans

Jasmine and Will founder Jasmine Edwards told Daily Mail Australia that she expects sales to increase again from late March through April.

“I expect them to be really popular this Easter,” she said.

Extremely versatile, bags aren’t just for transport.

They can also be reused as an interior home accessory, basket basket or as a wedding gift.

Personalization ideas on the brand’s website include initials, new last names for newlyweds, nicknames, child names, and private slogans or jokes.

Personalization can be done in a range of colors, including white, black, navy, and 'pink ballet slipper'

Personalization can be done in a range of colors, including white, black, navy, and ‘pink ballet slipper’

Promotional photos of the bags (left) drew rave responses, and many said they 'couldn't wait' to be delivered.

Jasmine and Will bags (pictured) are available for purchase online at David Jones and The Iconic

Photos of the bags (left and right) drew delighted responses, with many saying they ‘can’t wait’ to have theirs delivered

Promotional photos of the bags on Instagram drew rave responses, with many saying they “ can’t wait ” for theirs to be delivered.

“So cute,” one woman wrote, while a second added, “I love it.

Jasmine and Will bags and monogrammed silk sleepwear are available for purchase online at David Jones and The Iconic.

Bags ordered before Friday, February 19 should be delivered in mid-March.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: