Aussie fashion label Jasmine and Will launches the ‘ultimate summer staple bag’

An Australian fashion brand sells the ‘ultimate summer bag’ at a remarkably affordable price.

Jasmine and Will’s monogrammed mini baskets, a brand beloved by some of Australia’s top models including Elle Macpherson and Lara Worthington, are already getting ‘hundreds’ of pre-orders every month – and it’s not hard to see why .

Designed in Australia and hand-woven in Morocco from premium palm leaves, the bags can be embroidered with initials, names or slogans for just $ 59 each.

The words can be sewn in a range of colors including white, black, navy, and “ballet slipper pink”.

Jasmine and Will founder Jasmine Edwards told Daily Mail Australia that she expects sales to increase again from late March through April.

“I expect them to be really popular this Easter,” she said.

Extremely versatile, bags aren’t just for transport.

They can also be reused as an interior home accessory, basket basket or as a wedding gift.

Personalization ideas on the brand’s website include initials, new last names for newlyweds, nicknames, child names, and private slogans or jokes.

Promotional photos of the bags on Instagram drew rave responses, with many saying they “ can’t wait ” for theirs to be delivered.

“So cute,” one woman wrote, while a second added, “I love it.

Jasmine and Will bags and monogrammed silk sleepwear are available for purchase online at David Jones and The Iconic.

Bags ordered before Friday, February 19 should be delivered in mid-March.