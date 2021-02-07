Connect with us

Fashion

The Masked Singer UK: Davina McCall, 53, wears metallic PVC dress to semi-final

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


She applauded the trolls who told her she was ‘too old’ for a glamorous dress.

And Davina McCall looked amazing in a bodycon PVC dress and braids before joining her fellow judges for The Masked Singer’s semi-final on Saturday night.

The host, 53, shared a glimpse of her sleek look on Instagram ahead of the show, highlighting her slender physique in a silver one-shoulder dress.

Figure tightening: Darina McCall looked amazing in a tight PVC dress and braids before joining her fellow judges for The Masked Singer’s semi-final on Saturday night.

Davinachannel has “ elven vibes, ” wearing her hair in braids on top and letting the rest of her long locks fall over her shoulders.

She posed backstage before joining Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and guest judge Matt Lucas on the panel trying to decide the identity of the mysterious characters.

The star thanked her hairstylist boyfriend Michael Douglas, 46, for his hairstyle, joking that she looked like a character from The Lord of the Rings.

'Elvish vibes': The star joked that she looked like a character from The Lord of the Rings as she wore her hair in braids and let the rest of her long locks fall over her shoulders

‘Elvish vibes’: The star joked that she looked like a character from The Lord of the Rings as she wore her hair in braids and let the rest of her long locks fall over her shoulders

Paying tribute to her other stylists in her Instagram caption, she wrote:‘On @maskedsingeruk #maskedsingeruk tonight we have a guest presenter !!! The one and only @realmattlucas!

Thanks to @abigailrosewhite c / o @angiesmithstyle for finding this dress @normakamali, @cherylphelpsgardiner for my makeup and @mdlondon for my hair (channeling elvish vibes #lordoftherings)

‘@mdlondon looks a bit like #aragorn when you think about it … I digress … see you on @itv at 7pm’

Semi-final: she posed backstage before joining her fellow judges on the panel. Pictured left to right: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross

Semi-final: she posed backstage before joining her fellow judges on the panel. Pictured left to right: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross

A host of celebrities took to the captions to write how amazing she was.

Alexandra Burke wrote: ‘Beauty xxx’ while Rebecca Vardy commented on fiery emojis, writing: ‘Wow you look AMAZING’.

It comes as Davina responded to a Twitter comment last month telling her she was ‘too old’ for a stunning bodycon white dress she wore on the show.

Having fun: The TV star returned to a comment on Twitter last month that told her she was 'too old' for a stunning bodycon white dress she wore on the show

Having fun: The TV star returned to a comment on Twitter last month that told her she was ‘too old’ for a stunning bodycon white dress she wore on the show

The woman had written: A sun kissed old woman should cover a gorgeous dress, but not for the wrinkled and crumpled wise men for adults.

However, Davina replied: ‘Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be wise here, shamefully pursuing aging is a lot more fun, alongside crying laughing emoji.

She also opened up about the exchange on her podcast, saying her first thought was ‘poor Sue’ when friends told her she was all the rage on Twitter.

Confident: Davina, mum of three, applauded a comment on Twitter, saying 'aging shamefully is a lot more fun'

Confident: Davina, mum of three, applauded a comment on Twitter, saying ‘aging shamefully is a lot more fun’

Superb: The TV presenter has often spoken candidly about having a lot of fun in her 50s, previously saying she felt like a 'foxy minx'

Superb: The TV presenter has often spoken candidly about having a lot of fun in her 50s, previously saying she feels like a ‘foxy minx’

The TV star said: ‘Someone wrote something that I thought was pretty funny, but she was like’ you’re wrinkled, haggard old man, you shouldn’t be dressed like that, that’s not very wise, “and I just thought I’m just going to send a funny message back,” sorry Sue but I have absolutely no intention of aging gracefully, sobriety is not for me “and leave it at that.

‘Two of my friends texted me and were like your trend on Twitter and I said why, I never remembered writing it. And they said it was because of something you answered.

“My first thought was’ poor Sue, is she taking an absolute hammer blow?” Apparently she deleted her Twitter account. I feel bad, I didn’t want to.

“I’m just going to let people curse me from now on, it was supposed to be a joke, that’s why I put his name in the answer.”

Wow: The star who is the mother of Holly, 18, Tilly, 16 and Chester, 13 - told Women's Health: 'I don't look as good naked as in my 20s. But I feel better, and that's the difference '

Wow: The star who is the mother of Holly, 18, Tilly, 16 and Chester, 13 – told Women’s Health: ‘I don’t look as good naked as in my 20s. But I feel better, and that’s the difference ‘

Davina has often spoken of her fun 50s, saying she ‘still loves orgasms’ and ‘feels like a foxy minx’ walking around naked and revealing she had a re-drilled hernipple so that she was gracing the cover of Women’s Health in August.

The presenter – who is the mother of Holly, 18, Tilly, 16, and Chester, 13 – saidWomen’s health: “I don’t look as good naked as in my twenties. But I feel better, and that’s the difference.

“ I walk around like a foxy minx now because I feel like a foxy minx. Women over 50 feel sexy … we always enjoy orgasms …

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s all gonemenopausal, you’re done with your shriveled and withered ovaries. I feel like it’s really important to say that people in their 50s are having the best time of their lives.

Beauty is coming out nowMichael Douglas after separating from husband Matthew Robertson in 2017, who is the father of her three children.

The new couple, who were friends for years before embarking on their romance, first announced their relationship in 2019.

'I'm going to let people insult me ​​from now on': She shared a rare snap with her boyfriend Michael Douglas, 46, as she admitted her guilt for firing back at the troll who laughed at her stare

‘I’m going to let people insult me ​​from now on’: She shared a rare snap with her boyfriend Michael Douglas, 46, as she admitted her guilt for firing back at the troll who laughed at her stare

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: