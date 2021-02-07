The Masked Singer UK: Davina McCall, 53, wears metallic PVC dress to semi-final

She applauded the trolls who told her she was ‘too old’ for a glamorous dress.

And Davina McCall looked amazing in a bodycon PVC dress and braids before joining her fellow judges for The Masked Singer’s semi-final on Saturday night.

The host, 53, shared a glimpse of her sleek look on Instagram ahead of the show, highlighting her slender physique in a silver one-shoulder dress.

Figure tightening: Darina McCall looked amazing in a tight PVC dress and braids before joining her fellow judges for The Masked Singer’s semi-final on Saturday night.

Davinachannel has “ elven vibes, ” wearing her hair in braids on top and letting the rest of her long locks fall over her shoulders.

She posed backstage before joining Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and guest judge Matt Lucas on the panel trying to decide the identity of the mysterious characters.

The star thanked her hairstylist boyfriend Michael Douglas, 46, for his hairstyle, joking that she looked like a character from The Lord of the Rings.

Paying tribute to her other stylists in her Instagram caption, she wrote:‘On @maskedsingeruk #maskedsingeruk tonight we have a guest presenter !!! The one and only @realmattlucas!

Thanks to @abigailrosewhite c / o @angiesmithstyle for finding this dress @normakamali, @cherylphelpsgardiner for my makeup and @mdlondon for my hair (channeling elvish vibes #lordoftherings)

‘@mdlondon looks a bit like #aragorn when you think about it … I digress … see you on @itv at 7pm’

Semi-final: she posed backstage before joining her fellow judges on the panel. Pictured left to right: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross

A host of celebrities took to the captions to write how amazing she was.

Alexandra Burke wrote: ‘Beauty xxx’ while Rebecca Vardy commented on fiery emojis, writing: ‘Wow you look AMAZING’.

It comes as Davina responded to a Twitter comment last month telling her she was ‘too old’ for a stunning bodycon white dress she wore on the show.

Having fun: The TV star returned to a comment on Twitter last month that told her she was ‘too old’ for a stunning bodycon white dress she wore on the show

The woman had written: A sun kissed old woman should cover a gorgeous dress, but not for the wrinkled and crumpled wise men for adults.

However, Davina replied: ‘Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be wise here, shamefully pursuing aging is a lot more fun, alongside crying laughing emoji.

She also opened up about the exchange on her podcast, saying her first thought was ‘poor Sue’ when friends told her she was all the rage on Twitter.

Confident: Davina, mum of three, applauded a comment on Twitter, saying ‘aging shamefully is a lot more fun’

Superb: The TV presenter has often spoken candidly about having a lot of fun in her 50s, previously saying she feels like a ‘foxy minx’

The TV star said: ‘Someone wrote something that I thought was pretty funny, but she was like’ you’re wrinkled, haggard old man, you shouldn’t be dressed like that, that’s not very wise, “and I just thought I’m just going to send a funny message back,” sorry Sue but I have absolutely no intention of aging gracefully, sobriety is not for me “and leave it at that.

‘Two of my friends texted me and were like your trend on Twitter and I said why, I never remembered writing it. And they said it was because of something you answered.

“My first thought was’ poor Sue, is she taking an absolute hammer blow?” Apparently she deleted her Twitter account. I feel bad, I didn’t want to.

“I’m just going to let people curse me from now on, it was supposed to be a joke, that’s why I put his name in the answer.”

Wow: The star who is the mother of Holly, 18, Tilly, 16 and Chester, 13 – told Women’s Health: ‘I don’t look as good naked as in my 20s. But I feel better, and that’s the difference ‘

Davina has often spoken of her fun 50s, saying she ‘still loves orgasms’ and ‘feels like a foxy minx’ walking around naked and revealing she had a re-drilled hernipple so that she was gracing the cover of Women’s Health in August.

The presenter – who is the mother of Holly, 18, Tilly, 16, and Chester, 13 – saidWomen’s health: “I don’t look as good naked as in my twenties. But I feel better, and that’s the difference.

“ I walk around like a foxy minx now because I feel like a foxy minx. Women over 50 feel sexy … we always enjoy orgasms …

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s all gonemenopausal, you’re done with your shriveled and withered ovaries. I feel like it’s really important to say that people in their 50s are having the best time of their lives.

Beauty is coming out nowMichael Douglas after separating from husband Matthew Robertson in 2017, who is the father of her three children.

The new couple, who were friends for years before embarking on their romance, first announced their relationship in 2019.