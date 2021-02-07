Fashion
The future is fluid: the post-pandemic world looks set to be fashion neutral
By Reya Mehrotra
For Liberian-American fashion designer Telfar Clemens, his genderless fashion brand Telfar (with the slogan “Not for you, for everyone”) embodies his entire belief system. “This guy wears this and this girl wears this and every person wears this and this is what people really look like all over the world, that’s how I’ve imagined the world in my head all my life,” said Clemens. While other fashion brands suffered huge economic losses or even shut down during the pandemic, Telfar shone. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, in fact, have been seen sporting the iconic Telfar bag. As for inspiration, Clemens says he likes the model from tech giant Apple because it “disrupted the way we think about what we need to live now” and says he wants do the same in fashion.
For a long time, the company has followed a fixed pattern: pink is for girls, blue for boys, dress for women, suit for men. But that is all changing now. Step into androgynous or non-sexist fashion. The trend has been accelerated by the pandemic and the work-from-home culture, which has seen everyone turn to comfortable, non-sexist clothing like oversized t-shirts, pajamas, joggers, tracksuits, and more. Now, as the world slowly returns to normal, it’s time to ask an important question: Will the post-pandemic world be fashionably gender inclusive?
London-based Hidesign lead designer Fabian Lintott believes this and has designed the new men’s collection with that in mind. His collection of “Back to Work” bags is called Male, which literally means “man,” but the design sensibility goes beyond accepted standards of “masculinity”. With British edginess and French chic, the bags have a unisex appeal. “I remember visiting Osaka in 2009 and seeing a lot more experimentation and the blurring of the lines between men’s and women’s bags. Japan is more evolved in this case, ”says Lintott, adding,“ The future of fashion will see less seasonal and more inclusive lines where comfort and practicality will be paramount. “
To make the bags inclusive, a lot of time has been spent refining the collection. “If you look at our bags you will find softer lines and silhouettes that will appeal to everyone. We’ve also played with otherwise classic work bags by adding swirls of embroidery and soft quilting, ”Lintott explains, adding that the“ new normal ”will certainly have an effect on the fashion industry – on what we do. buy and what we choose to wear. as well as.
Unisex rules
Hidesign isn’t the only one who brings out androgynous fashion and is experimental. Sportswear brands Nike and Adidas both offer a range of unisex footwear. Reebok also offers its range of unisex sportswear. Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has its collection of unisex sneakers.
As an outdoor lifestyle brand, Woodland has both casual and formal fashion, but with an edge. His boots are unisex and can be worn on any occasion. “Our leather boots are designed for everyone. When we design a product, we make sure that it is not put in a box in terms of design and color. We plan to make it accessible to everyone, ”says Managing Director Harkirat Singh. Footwear retail company Bata also offers unisex footwear under its Power brand.
Then there is Antar Agni, a young Indian brand, which stands out for its androgynous styles. Ujjawal Dubey, founder of the brand, launched his first collection during Lakme Fashion Week in 2014. “The company is moving forward because there is a lot of acceptance in recent years. As a result, androgynous and fluid genre fashion is making its presence felt more than ever. It stems from the need for people to be free. Second, portability and ease are the second biggest reasons for the popularity of fluid fashion. We have spent the majority of the last year in pajamas and while this may continue for a while, people now want to dress. Portability has been our key rule since the inception of the brand and we will always work around that and try to interpret it in our clothes as much as possible, ”Dubey explains.
While clothing in and of itself is not new to the unisex realm, the most recent female accessory that has entered menswear is pearls. In December, actor Ranveer Singh, known for defying acceptable fashion standards, sported a double pearl necklace in one of his Instagram posts. In Hollywood, singer and actor Harry Styles has worn a pearl necklace numerous times.
Likewise, the trend of neon sports shoes, which is also gender neutral, has taken over the market. Actor Anil Kapoor’s hot pink Nike Zoom Fly sneakers captured public attention via his Instagram posts, and recently they even made their debut in the Netflix movie AK vs AK, where the actor could be seen wearing his favorite pair of shoes.
But the celebrity who has really led the charge when it comes to bending sex to fashion is American actor Billy Porter. He introduced what we can call the “ costume-dress ” or
the “tuxedo dress” as part of her signature style at events. At the 91st Oscars in 2019, Porter arrived in a black tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano and challenged the formal dress code for the Oscars. Her red carpet looks have consistently transcended traditions and set new standards. In February last year, Porter wore a black and pink floral blazer with black spandex leggings to Richard Quinn’s Fall 2020 fashion show. That same month, he wore a purple pants dress with a purple hat for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and a yellow gold feathered bodice and skirt for the 92nd Academy Awards.
“Why limit yourself when you can be neutral and creative at the same time?” says designer Sahil Kochhar, who has worked with Rohit Bal and has his own brand under his name.
It’s makeup time
Gender neutrality has made its mark not only in fashion, but also in the makeup industry. Men’s grooming is no longer limited to shaving kits, perfumes and hair gels, but includes mascara, foundations, and even concealers. “It’s radical inclusiveness. Gen Z in particular will be driving this trend, with social media inspiring and encouraging them to reject gender identities and seek out brands that represent and reflect their desire for diversity, ”says Jenni Middleton, London Director of Beauty at WGSN, the global authority on consumer and design trends. The WGSN, she says, welcomes diversity in all its forms.
Brands specializing in men’s makeup have already made their debut. UK based brands Shakeup Cosmetics and War Paint for Men have come up with makeup kits for them, including powder, foundations, tinted moisturizers, primers, bronzers, and more. Phy, an Indian men’s lifestyle brand, in fact, exclusively sells men’s grooming and styling products like face cleansers, moisturizers, face masks, etc.
Not only celebrities, but also social media stars and influencers have jumped on the gender-neutral bandwagon. Comedian Benito Skinner, who calls himself Benny Drama and has 1.3 million Instagram followers, is known to put on makeup and often wear neutral clothes. In India, content creator Ankush Bahuguna has standardized men’s makeup through his Instagram videos. He advocates using makeup to cover blemishes the same way women do. Influencer Siddharth Batra has also normalized the subject with his #GuyBeauty series on Instagram. Batra can be seen wearing bright designs and printed with necklaces, including pearls, in her photos.
Hidesign’s ‘Back to Work’ collection of bags has a unisex appeal
Indian androgynous marks
NorBlack NorWhite
The Indian brand revives traditional Indian arts and textile creations
Bloni
Delhi-based brand, founded in 2017, is fluid for gender and size
Bobo Calcutta
A non-conformist design label
Anaam
Founded in 2015, the brand advocates breaking down stereotypes, barriers and prescribed norms in all aspects
Huemn
Launched in 2012, it’s all about sustainability, inclusiveness and conscious buying
Jaywalking
Mumbai-based brand, founded in 2019, is known for flowy, tailored clothing
Between Agni
Founded in 2014, the brand is known for its casual and raw silhouettes
International androgynous brands
Ijji
Californian clothing brand without gender, founded in 2016, which sources fabric in California and Japan
Telfar
Unisex line created in 2005 in New York
Presage
Founder Emily Adams Bode was the first woman to show a collection at New York Menswear Fashion Week 2016
No sex
Los Angeles-based fashion house founded in 2015 by Pierre Davis. No sesso in Italian means ‘no sex’ or ‘no sex’
Big Brother
Makes universal clothing suitable for all genders
Official rebrand
Specialized in genderless, anti-waste and recycled clothing
Bobblehaus
New York label respectful of the environment and genderless
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
The brand ignores all gender norms, paving the way for a post-gender world
Riley Studio
The unisex line designs durable heritage pieces
Casablanca
The brand, which combines leisure and luxury, offers a number of non-sexist clothing, including shirts
