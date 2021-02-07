Emma Thompson dazzles in Indian-style dress as she lives with daughter Lily

As two of the brightest stars in British cinema, Lily James and Dame Emma Thompson can turn even the drabest suburban scene into a festival of light.

In an eye-catching traditional Indian dress, a lively Lady Emma beamed with joy while filming with Ms. James for the upcoming romantic comedy Whats Love Got To Do With It?

Our exclusive photographs were taken last week as the actresses worked late into the night on location on a west London street to film scenes of them leaving a party in high spirits.

In contrast to her colorful two-time Oscar-winning co-star costume, Ms James, 31, was dressed in a traditional western costume beloved by a town girl, a leather biker jacket, striped flares and heels.

And those in attendance couldn’t help but notice how Dame Emma, ​​61, a longtime Labor activist, feminist activist and environmental activist, played the role of a willing mother with apparent ease.

In the film, written by Jemima Khan, ex-wife of cricketer and Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, Dame Emma plays Cath, the opinionated mother of Ms. Jamess character Zoe, who fell in love with her childhood friend. Kazim.

Directed by seasoned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, What Does Love Have To Do With It? is filmed in London and South Asia and is described as a cross-cultural comedy.

I’ve been fortunate enough to work with the smartest, most talented, and brightest actresses in the world, Kapur said ahead of the shoot.

European media giant Studiocanal partnered with British production company Working Title to create the film, hoping to repeat the box office successes enjoyed by the London-based company including Bridget Joness Baby, Love Actually and Notting Hill.

It’s a perfect date movie with universal themes, said Anne Cherel, vice president of Studiocanals.

When Covid-19 rises, people will need to be entertained and watch uplifting and enjoyable content.