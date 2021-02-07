An Olympian leap of faith – The New Indian Express





Express press service Eclectic is the word that comes to mind when one thinks of designer Suket Dhir. Him, from the whimsical color palette, wacky bomber jackets and the unique dhoti-bandhgala combo (created for Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee). Faithful to his work, Dhir’s latest collection, presented in Ogaan, is more evocative than ever. Where previously he has drawn on Mughal and Pahadi miniatures to come up with a line where rajas play golf and ranis take selfies, the current collection, Leap, is an ode to the Olympics – the games, the city of the gods. , players, spectators, et al. “The concept of this collection is ‘always young’ and is called Leap, it’s like jumping into a new year, after a kind of lapping of a year”, laughs Dhir. Versatile and effortless, the collection is inspired by comic book prints. So you have the branded bomber jacket with swimmers and divers. There are the javelin throwers, the cyclists, the discus throwers. Not to mention the sumo wrestlers and gymnasts. There is a surreal mishmash as everyone scrambles for space on the canvas that Dhir creates. While the outer side filled with those vibrant graffiti catches your eye, turn the lapel and you find the quintessential Dhir cachet – the lining is just as attractive, allowing the jacket to be worn inside out. While this theme runs through almost his entire collection – even the oldest have a brighter lining allowing the wearer to own a secret world from within – only bomber jackets are reversible. Suket Dhir By browsing his recent collections – especially those inspired by Mughal and Pahadi miniatures and now Leap – one can almost notice a thread of surrealism that connects them. It’s like looking at a Salvadore Dali painting, but maybe not so macabre. Dhir does not deny it. Very influenced by surrealism, he counts among his major influences the Belgian surrealist painter René Magritte and his most famous work, the Son of Man, which makes its own presence felt in each creation in a completely metamorphosed avatar. Celebrated for his ability to put together a vast palette of colors, it wasn’t long ago that Dhir was more comfortable with muted undertones – think indigo, blue, and gray. “I thought putting too many colors together wouldn’t work. But look at the collection now. I’m convinced that I can put on almost anything and still make it look great, ”he says with a hint of pride. Immensely influenced by his grandfather’s impeccable style – from which he inherited heritage jackets – it was natural for him to be exclusively drawn to menswear. Women’s fashion was not the order of the day and came much later. Even her women’s line has an unusual name, He for She – women’s clothing with a distinct masculine silhouette. “My wife kept stealing clothes from my wardrobe. Finally, one day I woke up and thought I could design a collection for her, and that’s how the collection for women was born, ”explains the designer, who believes that clothes should be designed from way to transform a person according to their mood. “It’s the wearer who has to define the look of the garment,” says Dhir, who pushes for slow fashion and owns the timeless look. This International Woolmark Award winner, who developed a supple and breathable wool ikat fabric with the help of weavers from Telangana and West Bengal, believes that every era of fashion – good, bad, ugly – leaves behind its own. imprint and its own learning. “I wouldn’t want the ’80s fashion scene to come back. But then again, I don’t want to wish that either. After all, if that hadn’t happened, what would you be laughing at? What would you know not to do? Indeed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos