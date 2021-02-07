UAH wins Lees-McRae overtime thriller to kick off Doyle era





Next game: at Emmanuel 02/13/2021 | 12 h 00 BANNER ELK, NC | The Connor doyle The era of men’s lacrosse at the University of Alabama in Huntsville began in dramatic fashion as Greyson Stevens scored with 1:31 left in overtime to give the Chargers an 11-10 victory over host Lees-McRae on Saturday. UAH starts the year at 1-0, while the Bobcats start at 0-1. Turning -After LMC took a penalty for an illegal body check with 1:50 left to play, the Chargers quickly took advantage of the man opportunity Preston Deno gave it to Stevens who scored his second of the game to return the Blue and White to Huntsville as the winners. In the Score box – Brody phillips led UAH with three goals that day as he shot the team’s 11 best shots of which eight were on goal.

-Two other Chargers tied Phillips with three points, including Stevens who scored twice and also had an assist, while Kyle Light added two assists to one goal for his three points.

-Composing once and helping another was Jacob Glen , while Deno also finished with two points as he had two assists in the game.

-Each of the Reid sell , Jake schramm , Ian arnt , and Bryant baus also scored for UAH in the contest.

– Zak Welsh made 19 saves in the cage to claim the victory for the Chargers.

– Joseph stuber leads guests with four balls to the ground, while Stuber, Deno, David Spuhl , and Luke LeVette everything caused a pair of turnovers.

– Silas herman ended the game 8 for 11 on faceoffs.

-Lees-McRae had a 39-36 advantage in shots, including a 29-24 lead in shots on target.

-The Chargers were 13-for-18 in clear attempts while LMC was 19-for-22, and the Bobcats picked up 36 balls on the ground against 33 for UAH. Inside the stream -After the hosts scored the game’s opening goal, Baus threw up a push for the Chargers who saw them score four times to lead 4-1 after the first.

-Vander’s strike just 53 seconds into the second quarter made it a 5-1 game before the Bobcats scored three runs to shoot one at 5-4.

-The first of the game for Stevens would come at 2:57 of the second before the hosts hit for a pair before the break to make it a 6-6 game.

-The momentum was with the Chargers to start the third stanza as Light, Schramm and Arnt scored to put the Chargers ahead 9-6 with 5:52 left in the period, but LMC would score the last two of the third and the first. two of fourth to take their first lead of the game at 10-9 with 10:08 left in regulation.

-UAH got a response just over a minute later as the third of the game for Phillips tied the game at 10-10, and neither team was able to trade another for the remainder of the day. fourth to force the overtime period in which Stevens would score. to give victory to the Chargers. Remarkable -Phillips now has 27 goals for his career after scoring 10 last year before the season was cut short, and this is his fifth game with at least three goals.

-The 19 saves for the Welsh game were a career record, tying his Rockhurst game tally on February 22 of a year ago.

-The competition marks the first first-year head coach Connor doyle . Next time -The Chargers return to action on Saturday, February 13, when the team travel to Peach State to face Emmanuel. This contest is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos