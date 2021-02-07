Why a lady has been taking out her garbage in disguise for almost a year | UK News

The strangeness of the lockdown made many of us eagerly awaiting the simpler things: taking a walk, making dinner at home, or video calling with friends.

For Andrea Belcher of Surrey, it was her weekly adventure out of the house to take out the trash that kept her spirited up.

Every week since April of last year, she dons an elaborate disguise for the trip – transforming into characters like Marge Simpson, Charlie Chaplin and Darth Vadar – and shares funny videos on social media.

Picture:

Mrs Belcher says it’s good to have “ a little silly ”



Picture:

Ms Belcher plans to continue the fun videos for another 10 weeks



It all started when star Amanda Holden shared a photo of herself putting the trash in a ball gown.

“A couple of my friends were just talking about it… so we were like ‘come on, let’s put all our trash in our prom dresses!’” Ms. Belcher told Sky News.

“I thought I was too embarrassed so one dark evening, as soon as everyone I knew was inside, I put my trash in a black velvet off-the-shoulder ball gown.

As she “timidly” took out the trash, her daughter Evie filmed her and the whole family laughed – but it seemed to be going well.

The following week, she found a Marge Simpson outfit in her clothing box, and the following weeks, she dressed as Wilma Flintstone and Abba member, sharing her exploits on social media.

Before long people started to wonder “what are you going to do next week?” and donate their own costume items.

“Before I knew it, I had been doing about 20 weeks,” Ms. Belcher said.

What started out as short music videos quickly turned into a “full production”, with daughter Evie adding filters and special effects on TikTok.

The Surrey mum’s wacky outfits also included Olaf from Frozen, Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz (with her dog playing Toto) and a burglar (which involved Ms Belcher pretending to steal a trash can).

One week a friend lent her an inflatable T-rex costume and she walked the path to the Jurassic Park theme song.

“I couldn’t see anything! And the head got stuck a little bit,” she laughs.

Picture:

One of the outfits included an inflatable T-rex costume



Explaining why she maintained the videos, Ms Belcher said it was because “everything is a bit miserable at the moment”.

“So it’s nice to have a little bit of silliness, a little bit of madness, and to make people smile,” she added.

Additionally, the local community’s Facebook group said it helps remind people which bin comes out each week!

It has also been a useful pastime for Mrs Belcher, who said things had been “difficult” since the pub she owns with her husband – the Horse and Groom in Chobham – was once again closed. during locking.

As they delivered their own gin to residents during the lockdown, the opening and reopening of pubs and the limited service they were allowed to provide during the pandemic has been difficult.

Picture:

The family dog ​​joined in a week to play Toto



For now, Ms. Belcher is thinking about what costumes she will make next. She plans to continue for another 10 weeks, so she will have done it for a year.

So what will be his grand finale?

One idea is to promote her pub by dressing as the horse and the groom – wearing a pantomime horse head, and with her husband Rob playing the groom.

Or, she’s thinking about getting her local trash men involved to “take her” last week.

If we are to judge by her outfits so far, we know it will be extremely fun.