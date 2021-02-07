Fashion
Providence College take on St. John’s in Big East men’s basketball
Defensive struggle. Offensive shooting.
Whatever the style of play, Providence doesn’t seem to be finding the answers at the moment.
Wednesday’s game against Seton Hall was replaced by an on-track meeting Saturday afternoon with St. Johns. The end result was still the same, one loss to the Hall of Alumni, and another not far from any hope of reaching the NCAA tournament.
The Red Storm set the nets on fire early and produced the revolutionary run they needed midway through the second half. Their winning streak in Big East is now six games after a 92-81triumph.
St. Johns followed up on their midweek surprise of No.3 Villanova with another strong performance. Julian Champagnie and Posh Alexander sizzled early, Rasheem Dunn proved a capable third goalscorer after halftime and the Brothers just couldn’t keep up.
We need to be a lot more serious as a group and as individuals, said Providence coach Ed Cooley. Now the defensive side of the ball has been our kryptonite.
Providencesurged out of the locker room and scored the first nine points of the second half before disappearing.The 8:17 Friarswent without a basket after Watsons finished from left block gave the hosts a 56-51 advantage on their biggest with 16:01 to go. It was a 12-point deficit as Watson swung into an AlynBreedmiss with 7:44 to go.
I thought we had three or four wide-aperture shots in this stretch that we normally do, Cooley said. We had a few unchallenged open shots where we couldn’t execute and they took advantage of the other side.
The Red Storm took the lead for a pair of Champagnie free throws with 14:13 to go. His 3 point pointer from the left corner made it a three possession game and Dunns pair of free throws with 8:10 left pushedSt. John returned to a 71-59 advantage, provided he only reduced the margin to seven on a 3-point AJ Reeves with 3:05 to go.
The Brothers (9-10, 5-8 Big East) looked like they were about to come off the ground halfway through the first half, with the Red Storm unable to miss the pitch and holding a 31- lead. 14 when Greg Williams Jr. 3 points right wing with 10:57 left. John opened 12-14 from the field and only missed one of his first eight shots from beyond the arc.
We had a tough time with resistance on the ball and at the rim, Cooley said. You have to keep working.
Providences suffered a 6:33 basket drought and was on the wrong side of a 19-0 run before turning things around. His bucket on the left block with 4:00 to go gave the brothers a 22-8 advantage in the paint, and it was just a 49-41 deficit at halftime.
Nate should score like that, Cooley said. He was the biggest guy on the floor. He is one of the most experienced in the country. I’m happy for him.
Noah Horchler connected on his first four 3 points and finished with all of his 19 points except three in the first half for Providence. Reeves scored a brace with 13 points on a 3-for-8 shot from depth, Champagniean and Dunn both made double doubles for the Red Storm (13-7, 7-6) 24 points and 10 rebounds for the forward sophomore, 13 points and 10 assists for the transfer from St. Francis Brooklyn.
The Friarshad have never allowed more than 91 points in regulation through Cooleys’ previous 321 games. It’s also the first time since 2009-10 that Providence have lost back-to-back double-digit home games. Syracuse and the Pirates did the honors in a season in which the Brothers finished with an 11-game losing streak under Keno Davis.
On Twitter: @ BillKoch25
At Providence
ST. JEAN (92): Champagnie 9 2-2 24, Alexander 8 2-2 21, Dunn 5 3-4 13, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Cole 0 0-0 0, Earlington 2 4-4 9, Moore 4 1-2 9, Addae-Wusu 3 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 20-0 6; totals 34 14-16 92.
PC (81): Watson 13 4-6 30, Horchler 6 3-4 19, Reeves 4 2-2 13, Duke 3 3-4 9, Race 3 2-2 9, Gantt 0 1-2 1, Goodine 0 0-0 0, Croswell 0 0-2 0, Monroe 0 0-0 0; totals29 15-22 81.
Half-time SJ, 49-41. 3 goal points SJ 10-19 (Champagnie 4-7, Alexander 3-5, Williams 2-2, Earlington 1-3, Cole 0-1, Dunn 0-1), PC 8-26 (Horchler 4-6, Reeves 3- 8, race 1-5, Goodine 0-1, Monroe 0-1, Gantt 0-2, Duke 0-3). Rebounds SJ 31 (Champagnie 10), PC 27 (Horchler, Watson 8). Aide SJ 17 (Dunn 10), PC 17 (Duke 7). Total fouls SJ 19, CP 17. Records SJ 13-7 (7-6 BE); PC 9-10 (5-8 BE).
