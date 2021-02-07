Connect with us

Lady Gaga’s inauguration escort reveals singer joke about her dress

Lady Gaga’s inaugural escort reveals singer’s joke about her dress: ‘We have an equal chance of tripping over this’

Navy Captain Evan Campbell has revealed Lady Gaga was afraid of tripping over her dress during her appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

The 30-year-old spoke to Task and objective about his experience at the event and explained why he was chosen to escort the 34-year-old singer.

Campbell noted that before the event started, many organizers were concerned about the length of her flowing red Schiaparelli dress.

Intervention: Lady Gaga's inaugural escort Captain Evan Campbell revealed the singer was afraid of tripping over her dress during her appearance at the event; both are seen on January 20

“ There was obviously a concern that she was wearing this very beautiful, very large dress, and there was concern that she would need help going down the stairs, ” he explained.

The rest of her outfit consisted of a fitted navy cashmere jacket and a gold dove brooch.

The combat veteran then recalled that he was chosen to escort the hitman because of his large frame.

Campbell noted that the organizers “ basically looked around me and that I was one of the bigger, taller people, and they just asked if I would be willing to help. ”

Concerns: Due to the length of her flowing red Schiaparelli dress, organizers felt the singer would 'need help walking down the stairs'

Rationale: Campbell noted that he was chosen to escort the performer due to his large size

Before the singer took the stage to sing the United States National Anthem, the Navy noticed that she was suffering from stage fright.

The captain then reassured her that she would be fine and gave her words of encouragement.

He explained, “It seemed like a very natural human thing to do to look over and say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna do some good. You always do good, you know, you’re an artist, you’re gonna do good. ”

“It just seemed like she needed to hear a relaxed voice,” added the captain.

Campbell also expressed that he was happy to give a positive image to his fellow Marines.

Lending a helping hand: The Marine also recalled that the hitmaker felt the jitters before performing, to which he responded by offering words of encouragement.

He noted: ‘Millions of people have now seen a United States Navy with Lady Gaga, so I’m just glad I made the Marine Corps proud of this one. ”

In a separate interview with The Marine Corps TimesCampbell also said the singer made a humorous remark about her dress just before taking the stage together.

He told the post: ‘She looked at me and she said “fair warning … we have an equal chance of tripping over this.” “

The presidential inauguration was watched by nearly 40 million people, and over 21 million watched the Celebrating America television special.

Good job: Campbell remarked he was 'happy to have made the pride of the Marine Corps' by escorting the singer

Large audience: 59th presidential inauguration watched by nearly 40 million people

