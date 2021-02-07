Fashion
Syracuse Crunch opens the season in a calm and eerie way
Syracuse, NY – Since the Syracuse Crunch joined the AHL in 1994, the team has strived to create a series of memorable opening nights that stand out and stand out as individually as the stacked snowflakes at the exterior of the War Memorial.
Without desire or joy on his part, the team accomplished this in the most extreme way possible on Saturday night. The teams’ 27th home opener was hardly seen in person by almost anyone, and I hope no one sees anything like it from a distance again.
After a 332 day hiatus since the 2019-20 American League season was interrupted by the Corona virus, the Crunch played a regular season game again on Saturday. Syracuse defeated Utica 6-1 in a contest attended live by players and coaches, off-ice officials, Crunch employees, construction workers, a few members of the media and dozens of cardboard cutouts in the stands .
No live fans were allowed as a precaution in the event of a pandemic, and the team is likely to play their 32-game regular season with empty stands.
It’s different. Without a doubt. But I think when the puck falls, when the game starts, everyone’s in, said Crunch coach Ben Groulx. You know there are no fans. We know how loud our fans are. They are very supportive. And obviously we miss it.
The visit to the game was a stark and grim reminder of the reality of the current situation. The Upstate Medical University arena was almost entirely dark, save for a strip of blue light on part of its facing. The marquees, which usually shouted a neon of welcome to fans as they announced the nightly showdown, have been turned off.
Traffic outside the arena, both on foot and in vehicles, was completely absent. There was no fanfare or jubilation announcing the arrival of a new season. The Utica team bus was parked outside, just one clue that there might be life behind the locked doors of buildings.
At his home in Boca Raton, Florida, Syracuse owner Howard Dolgon, in a blue Crunch T-shirt, plopped down in front of his television to watch the game. The long-distance support broke his streak of 26 consecutive in-person appearances in his team’s opener.
For the first time ever, I got to sit down and eat pizza and watch a hockey game, said Dolgon, one of Syracuse’s liveliest (and sometimes restless) supporters.
The pre-game buildup in the arena had the disappointing calm of a pre-season game. There were no videos or special light shows, special guests or extended presentations before the game. The scoreboard dates back decades in the rearview mirror, playing out the highlights of the Crunchs’ first home opener in 1994. Tarpaulins covered in sponsor names covered the lower seats of the bowl behind the benches,
Dolgon said that while promotional planning for the opener has been removed from the front-office off-season agenda, preparations are equally comprehensive to ensure matches can be played safely.
Most of the corridors of war memorials were closed. The glass behind the benches and penalty benches has been removed to improve air circulation. These two areas were cleaned and sanded with a strong disinfectant between periods. The announcer of the public speech was torn from his narrow three-man place at the scorer’s table and transferred to the stands.
The planning here was probably as intense and thorough as any, Dolgon said. Tonight it was about keeping him safe, getting through this season. And that’s always what we said. Lets get through this season in good health and watch the children (prospects) develop.
Gabriel Fortier scored Syracuse’s first goal of the season, a shorthanded scorer just a minute after the opening face-off. The crowd roars, an eruption of canned cheers that will be the Crunch soundtrack for Crunch’s highlights.
A low, soft sound of false growls from fans played throughout the game. Naturally, there were no in-game promotions or frivolity between periods.
The lack of real, raw emotion was most noticeable in the second half when Crunch captain Luke Witkowski took on Uticas Jonah Gadjovich. Normally there would have been an instant roar from the crowd as soon as the gloves hit the ice.
But now, almost nothing. The outbreak quickly ended and both players skated towards the penalty area.
The only constant from all other AHL seasons to this one is that the scorecards still work. When the game ended and it erupted in favor of Crunch, players gathered to congratulate and bump into each other.
A very unusual home game was down, and fingers crossed and good health permitting, 15 more remain.
I think I was going to make the most of a really tough situation, Dolgon said. If what was doing now makes someone happy, feels good, we’ve done something right.
Contact Lindsay Kramer anytime: Email | Twitter
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]