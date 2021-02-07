Syracuse Crunch opens the season in a calm and eerie way

Syracuse, NY – Since the Syracuse Crunch joined the AHL in 1994, the team has strived to create a series of memorable opening nights that stand out and stand out as individually as the stacked snowflakes at the exterior of the War Memorial.

Without desire or joy on his part, the team accomplished this in the most extreme way possible on Saturday night. The teams’ 27th home opener was hardly seen in person by almost anyone, and I hope no one sees anything like it from a distance again.

After a 332 day hiatus since the 2019-20 American League season was interrupted by the Corona virus, the Crunch played a regular season game again on Saturday. Syracuse defeated Utica 6-1 in a contest attended live by players and coaches, off-ice officials, Crunch employees, construction workers, a few members of the media and dozens of cardboard cutouts in the stands .

No live fans were allowed as a precaution in the event of a pandemic, and the team is likely to play their 32-game regular season with empty stands.

It’s different. Without a doubt. But I think when the puck falls, when the game starts, everyone’s in, said Crunch coach Ben Groulx. You know there are no fans. We know how loud our fans are. They are very supportive. And obviously we miss it.

The visit to the game was a stark and grim reminder of the reality of the current situation. The Upstate Medical University arena was almost entirely dark, save for a strip of blue light on part of its facing. The marquees, which usually shouted a neon of welcome to fans as they announced the nightly showdown, have been turned off.

Traffic outside the arena, both on foot and in vehicles, was completely absent. There was no fanfare or jubilation announcing the arrival of a new season. The Utica team bus was parked outside, just one clue that there might be life behind the locked doors of buildings.

At his home in Boca Raton, Florida, Syracuse owner Howard Dolgon, in a blue Crunch T-shirt, plopped down in front of his television to watch the game. The long-distance support broke his streak of 26 consecutive in-person appearances in his team’s opener.

For the first time ever, I got to sit down and eat pizza and watch a hockey game, said Dolgon, one of Syracuse’s liveliest (and sometimes restless) supporters.

The pre-game buildup in the arena had the disappointing calm of a pre-season game. There were no videos or special light shows, special guests or extended presentations before the game. The scoreboard dates back decades in the rearview mirror, playing out the highlights of the Crunchs’ first home opener in 1994. Tarpaulins covered in sponsor names covered the lower seats of the bowl behind the benches,

Dolgon said that while promotional planning for the opener has been removed from the front-office off-season agenda, preparations are equally comprehensive to ensure matches can be played safely.

Most of the corridors of war memorials were closed. The glass behind the benches and penalty benches has been removed to improve air circulation. These two areas were cleaned and sanded with a strong disinfectant between periods. The announcer of the public speech was torn from his narrow three-man place at the scorer’s table and transferred to the stands.

The planning here was probably as intense and thorough as any, Dolgon said. Tonight it was about keeping him safe, getting through this season. And that’s always what we said. Lets get through this season in good health and watch the children (prospects) develop.

Gabriel Fortier scored Syracuse’s first goal of the season, a shorthanded scorer just a minute after the opening face-off. The crowd roars, an eruption of canned cheers that will be the Crunch soundtrack for Crunch’s highlights.

A low, soft sound of false growls from fans played throughout the game. Naturally, there were no in-game promotions or frivolity between periods.

The lack of real, raw emotion was most noticeable in the second half when Crunch captain Luke Witkowski took on Uticas Jonah Gadjovich. Normally there would have been an instant roar from the crowd as soon as the gloves hit the ice.

But now, almost nothing. The outbreak quickly ended and both players skated towards the penalty area.

The only constant from all other AHL seasons to this one is that the scorecards still work. When the game ended and it erupted in favor of Crunch, players gathered to congratulate and bump into each other.

A very unusual home game was down, and fingers crossed and good health permitting, 15 more remain.

I think I was going to make the most of a really tough situation, Dolgon said. If what was doing now makes someone happy, feels good, we’ve done something right.

