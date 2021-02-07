Bell County youth show off their style and skills in Fashion Revue | News

BELTON The Bell County Youth Fair and Breeding Show fashion review went off without a hitch on Saturday afternoon at the Bell County Exhibition Center in Belton.
The 16 participants, all girls except an 8-year-old boy, hiked the trail in the Special Events Hall, upstairs in the Assembly Hall. Family and friends clapped and took photos.
We are grateful that we can be here, said Jennifer Smith, Fashion Revue superintendent. So many shows have been canceled. Let’s do all we can to keep this fair going for children.
The Grand Champion’s award went to Grace Pohl of the Tigertown 4-H Club, and the reserve Grand Champion to Jessalyn Payne of the Stampede Creek 4-H Club. Payne won the title of champion in the senior specialty division to qualify for the highest prize.
Pohl, 19, won the league title in the senior evening and formal wear division. She wore a long orange dress and said she was heading to the University of Texas.
The finalist for this division was Penny Parmer of Holland Family Career Community Leaders of America. Par-mer, 15, a sophomore at Holland High School, is the daughter of Brad and Ste-phanie Parmer. She was the reserve grand champion of last year’s review. The black taffeta dress she wore on Saturday is a 1957 Vogue model, she said. She used a machine and hand hemmed the skirt.
I’ve competed since third year, she said. I plan to be a family consumer science teacher, but sewing is my hobby. I love sewing because it allows me to take a break from the real world and relax.
Her grandmother, Patsy Parmer, taught her to sew, she says. She also credited Cathy Cleveland, her family consumer science teacher.
Jake Czerwinski, 8, of Holland 4-H, said the work apron he modeled was his first sewing project. He is the son of Wendy and Marcin Czerwinksi.
It was really a lot of fun, he says.
He also has a lamb and other projects entered in the fair.
Jane Gauntt, 13, of Tigertown 4-H Club won first place in the intermediate specialty division with her stag costume. She is the daughter of Jerri Gaunt and John Gaunt Jr., and an eighth grader at Belton Middle School.
My friend and I made an M&M one year old suit with the same skirt, so I just changed the color of the skirt and made a vest with a detachable tail, she said.
She is considering attending Texas A&M University and is considering becoming a lawyer, she said.
Raeley Fleming, 10, a fifth-grader at Thomas Arnold Elementary School in Salado, won first place in the middle division of two or more sewn pieces. She called her outfit a tie.
It takes a lot of work, she says. It’s just a really fun and good experience for beginners.
Her grandmother, Caroline Frasier, taught her to sew, she says. She plans to attend Texas Tech University and wants to become a neurologist.
Sarah Wood, 16, of Tigertown 4-H Club placed second in the senior bespoke clothing division. A home-schooled junior, she is the daughter of Barbara and Bill Wood of Belton.
I have done everything I wear, she says.
She sewed for about 13 years.
I love how you can create almost anything, she says. It is a chance for you to show your skills.
Amelia Castillo, 14, of 4His Glory, won the champion in the senior division in a dress. She is home schooled and the daughter of Joe and De Castillo of Troy. She plans to attend Texas A&M University and become a veterinarian. She has animals in the house, she says, including a duck, a rabbit, chickens, a hedgehog, a goat, and a house rat that likes to climb through her hair.
