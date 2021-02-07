The Philly Shopping and Retail News You Need Now





News From the Zen Samads Fashion District boutique to a chakra balancing treatment at the Four Seasons Spa. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips delivered to your inbox every Sunday morning with a coffee! New store: Way of life Zen Samad chats about her new Fashion District boutique, Fason De Viv Philly Mag: What does the name mean? HP: Its Haitian Creole for the lifestyle. We offer mostly independent and minority brands. PM: What kind of stuff? HP: Clothing for women and men and articles for the home and beauty. Our bestsellers are ACFO notebooks, cards, t-shirts and scented shea butter. PM: Why open a store now? HP: We were in the old town a few years ago and then we went online only. I love having a physical space, it gives a voice to our brand. New for your home: Playhaus designs Here’s a way to entertain your home Right after things came to a standstill last spring, Fairmounts Liz Santana (who founded a design company) teamed up with her friend Dara Frank (a marketing genius) to open Playhaus designs. The company designs and builds ball pits, slides, climbing walls and swings that you can set up (or pay for to do!) In bedrooms, large rooms and basements. Eat your heart, Richie Rich. New self-care treatment: The sensory journey of the chakras Say hello to the treatment you need now The Spa at the Four Seasons Philadelphia (the only spa in town with a five-star Forbes rating) has a new treatment to address all of the pandemic’s physical, emotional and cosmic stresses. The Chakra Sensory Journey ($ 250) combines massage, oils, targeted aromatherapy, singing bowls, chakra balancing and crystals. And hey, at the very least, you’ve cut the world off for a glorious hour. New way to be comfortable: Wol Hide Durable knits that feel as good as they look The pandemic accelerated what had been a slow sartorial shift towards constant comfort. Sweatshirts are the new casual business, making sweaters a semi-formal outfit and worth the investment. classic (square cultures, bulky arms); flexible threads come from durable farms; the products are mostly made in Peru in small family-owned factories or hand-knitted by women who work at home. It has always been one of my goals to make beautiful clothes in a better way, says DAmbrosio. People should be able to have both. New accessories to buy now Three remarkable items in three new stores in the region Dolce & Gabanna bag, $ 5,500 at Lady M Shop, an avant-garde destination in Glen Mills. Nuance Jewelry earrings, $ 89 at Local PHL market, a Pine Street spot that only sells products made in Philadelphia. Swedish Dream Hand Sanitizer, $ 7 at Joy Shop in Collingswood, a place full of merry gifts and doodles. Published as a Market Report in the January / February 2021 issue of Philadelphia cream magazine.

