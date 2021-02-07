UNC men’s basketball scores narrow 91-87 road victory over rival Duke Blue Devils

In what could turn out to be the flagship victory of its season, the North Carolina men’s basketball team (12-6, 7-4 ACC) defeated their perennial rival, the Duke Blue Devils (7- 7, 5-5 ACC), at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a close match 91-87.

What happened?

UNC opened the first half well shooting well, setting up an 11-3 streak highlighted by five points from senior striker Garrison Brooks and three points from first-year guard Kerwin Walton and junior forward Leaky Black. Duke tried to keep him close with deep balls from DJ Steward and Joey Baker, but Brooks also played solid defense, keeping Duke’s cross Mark Williams quiet on the offensive side and securing a steal that led to a 3-pointer. from senior guard Andrew Platek. .

This gave the Tar Heels a seven-point lead they would hold before the second media timeout, with Brooks 10-point 4-5 pulling UNC to a 28-21 lead.

But UNC’s penchant for top-line sales started to take hold. Turnovers from Brooks, Bacot and Platek got Duke back into the game. With a playoff from Blue Devil forward Jalen Johnson, Duke took his first lead of the game at 32-30. When the buzzer sounded for halftime, the two teams combined for 18 turnovers as UNC recovered to maintain a narrow 41-39 lead.

UNC opened the second period with a tip-in from Bacot on a circled Love layup. Following a jumper from Black, UNC extended the double-digit lead to 55-45, with a Sharpe basket later extending it to 12 with 14 minutes remaining.

With just over eight minutes to go, Duke forward Matthew Hurt finally seemed to be waking up, scoring five quick points after a few back and forths to make it a game with one possession. Love and Dukes Jordan Goldwire then scored consecutively from deep, leaving the score 72-70 in favor of the Tar Heels with just under seven minutes to go.

A deep strike from Walton extended the UNC’s lead to 77-72, but Wendell Moore Jr.’s 3-pointer once again increased the lead to two. Hurts on the next turnaround jumper once again brought the scores in, but Hurt fouled soon after, leaving the Blue Devils without the ACC’s second-highest scorer.

Although the turnovers did not stop, the Tar Heels kept the scoring. At the start of the last minute the scores stood at a tight 88-83, but Blue Devil’s back-to-back scoring brought the deficit to just one point with 17 seconds left, a free kick from Black making two. A roving call on Moore sealed the deal, with two more free throws from Black making it a four-point game. That lead held up and the Tar Heels ended the game with 91-87 winners.

Who stood out?

Love had a remarkable game, scoring a career-high 25 points on an effective 9-16 shot, including a remarkable 4-5 at depth. He was one of six Tar Heels to score double digits in the game, Bacot next with 16 points and a tie at three for third place between Black, Brooks and Walton, all with twelve.

When was it decided?

In true UNC-Duke style, this one came down to the wire. Black hit a free kick to bring the UNC to 89, and a subsequent move call on Moore gave possession to the Tar Heels. By the time Duke pulled off a desperation three, Black had hit two more free throws and the four-point lead was already too much to overcome.

Why is this important?

Both sides of the Blue Blood rivalry have had deeply disappointing seasons at this point, but this game offers a chance for redemption thanks to the idea that at least one team was able to defeat their most hated rival. With a win over the Blue Devils, the Tar Heels can at least hold their heads high, knowing that the greatest rivalry in college basketball has ended in favor of the lighter shade of blue.

When do they play next?

The Tar Heels take a short break before facing the Miami Hurricanes on Monday, February 8 at 7 p.m.

