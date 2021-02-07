Fresno State’s men’s basketball game against Utah State postponed

The Fresno State Bulldogs men’s basketball game against the Utah State Aggies will not be played tonight. Mountain West announced hours before the announcement that health and safety concerns would prevent the game from being played. The match was declared postponed with the intention of being caught up before the conference tournament.

According to sources, Fresno State is able to move forward with the practices and is on track to play their next series. The Bulldogs will head to the Air Force for a pair of games Thursday and Saturday.

A statement from Mountain West said: “For health and safety reasons, the men’s basketball game between the State of Utah and the State of Fresno, scheduled for Saturday, February 6, has been postponed. Further updates and schedule adjustments by Mountain West will be announced at a later date. “

Fresno state has had three previous shutdowns related to COVID-19, forcing the team to quarantine themselves for about 42 days combined during the preseason and the non-conference program. The Bulldogs missed all five out of conference games against the Division I competition that were called off.

The Bulldogs haven’t had any health issues since The Mountain West Conference game has begun, however. Saturday’s game against the State of Utah is the second conference game to be postponed. In a two-game streak at Boise State, Game Two was postponed due to issues with the Broncos – which turned out to be a false positive.

The Bulldogs’ second carry over is very similar to the first. Both the state of Boise and the state of Utah lead the conference standings. In the first game of the two-game series against the two, Fresno State played competitively in the first half before ultimately dropping to double digits. The dogs have expressed their eagerness on both occasions to return to the pitch for Game 2 with the goal of competing for 40 minutes instead of 20 or 30, but they will not have the opportunity yet. Saturday’s game was also scheduled for national television on FS1.

Fresno State lost 69-53 to Utah State on Thursday. Head Coach Justin Hutson said: “Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson said: “We’re not just trying to stay with the good teams, I appreciate the recognition that we can play with the best teams for a while, but we don’t. are just not consistent with what we are doing.

“It’s not all up to us, but to these good teams when they step up their efforts and make good games themselves too. We stepped up and made some good plays, but we need to get rid of the ones where we shoot ourselves in the foot. If we want to be able to beat good teams, we have to do things that deserve to beat good teams. “

Utah State sits at the top of the conference standings with an 11-2 score, followed by Boise State at 10-2 and Colorado State at 10-3. The Bulldogs are in sixth place with a 5-7 conference record. The Bulldogs are 5-1 against opponents in the lower half of the standings and 0-6 against teams in the upper half.

Fresno State has only three playoffs left in the regular season. The Bulldogs will play next at 6 p.m. PT at the Air Force on Thursday and a noon PT warning on Saturday. The Dogs will then have a home series against San Diego State, a road series at UNLV, and will wait to see when their two postponed games are rescheduled.