Designer Peter Do creates new fashion uniform worthy of old Cline

There is a common, regularly told story of fashion designers’ childhoods that they grew up leaning into magazines and delving into imagery; rummage through their mother’s cupboards; cut out and personalize their teenage outfits. But, growing up, I didn’t even own proper shoes, shrugs Peter Do, the 30-year-old Vietnamese-American designer. My wardrobe consisted of five to ten items of clothing and these were clothes that I was fixing. Raised by his grandmother on farmland an hour outside of Ho Chi Minh City, he recalls: “You needed clothes to go to school or to work, and that was it.

In fact, it wasn’t until he moved to join his parents in suburban Philadelphia at age 14 and started learning English by watching friends and Gender and city, that Do was introduced to the idea of ​​a large wardrobe. There, as head of his school’s art club, he decided to follow in the footsteps of Project track and organize a fashion show to raise money for supplies. It was while dressing models with pieces made from household materials that something just clicked in my brain, he smiles. From that moment on, I felt that I had to make clothes. It made me so happy to see someone in my clothes, even a dress made from a garbage bag.

It’s an unusual origin story for a designer who quickly cemented his position as the industry darling. Dos designs are a fashion week favorite, and its refined fit and twists on tradition have wowed editors around the world. In fact, its rise has been remarkable.

Immediately after high school, he moved to New York to study fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and in his senior year, he won the LVMH Graduates Prize and an internship with one of the fashion brands. conglomerates he wanted. It was 2014, when the expressive elegance of Phoebe Philos Cline revolutionized women’s wardrobes, so it was obvious to me. I was like: I love Phoebe. That’s all. It’s my dream job, he explains. He summarily moved to Paris and started working for her.

The years Do spent working in the Philos workshops were like my fashion internship, he told himself. This is where I learned everything. When he returned to New York City he started working for American designer Derek Lam by day, but by night, over glasses of wine and long dinners, he and his industry peers discussed the frustrations of their job. , mostly from what they saw as outdated methods. of work, or the impersonal energy of their respective offices. We’re so sick of complaining that we thought, instead of chatting, why don’t we do something? So in 2018 they launched Peter Do.

Suddenly, weekends and lunch breaks were filled with plans to build a house in New York City, one that would highlight the craftsmanship of the city’s factories, establish direct dialogues between often disparate departments, and foster a family atmosphere (for this day, the whole Dos team cooks and lunch together). But most impressive was the way their vision came to be: a lofty idea of ​​everyday elegance that spoke both of the artistic aesthetic popularized by Philo, and of the timeless essentialism and uncompromising practicality of custody- Vietnamese dress Back.

As soon as they launched their Instagram account with well-organized, self-captured images, the industry took notice. And then, when Do and his team brought the first collection to Paris for sale, setting up a boutique in a friend’s living room (we had to move his sofa and his children’s PlayStation to another room, but we had to move his sofa ‘operated), it was by call. -outs on Instagram that they caught the attention of buyers. The principles of this collection, inspired by Irving Penns Small trades a series of portraits of traders in work clothes has remained at the forefront of his vision ever since. Small trades reminded me of living in Vietnam, where clothes made sense; it was useful, it was functional, he reflected. These photographs are of ordinary people of integrity, just wearing their uniforms and we wanted to create a modern uniform, for our generation.

This uniform is inspired by Philos’ liberated vision of luxury, but while Dos generously cut perfectly proportioned cuts or knits may reflect her sensitive understanding of personal dressing, they go beyond the blueprint she constructed. . Case in point: Dos pieces have many useful eccentricities, crisp wool pants with a ribbed viscose waistband, or embossed leather apron skirts with adjustable ties highlight the practicality of the lock; Technical silk capes designed to be draped, wrapped or tied into tunics or blouses are brilliantly versatile, both for the home office and for casual adventures outside. This sense of play is very important, but we want to do things so that when you put them on, the extra details are functional and useful, he thinks. Not just like a strap that hangs around for no reason.

Convertible blazers are unlike anything we’ve seen in this category before, notes Libby Page, Net-a-Porters Fashion Market Editor (The first season of Dos was taken by Net-a- Porter, and he was drafted into his mentorship program, The Vanguard). It was her wardrobe essentials with a twist that caught my eye like a blouse with removable sleeves, a four piece suit, knits with a cutout back and pleated wrap skirts worn over pants. Each piece is punchy yet easy to wear, which is often a delicate balance to achieve, she says. Likewise, there is meticulous attention to the quality of the craftsmanship and fabric used, which are mostly made in New York City, so Do can walk into their local factories to look over a technician’s shoulder for see topstitching.

We make everything last, he continues. We are all so fed up with constantly replacing our clothes with something new. My team has clothes in our wardrobes that we’ve been wearing for 10 or 15 years because we love them so much and when we take them out they haven’t disintegrated. It’s on my mind all the time. You must get what you pay for!

In this spirit of endurance, the Do collections merge into a continuous aesthetic rather than introducing a radical conceptual change every six months. I don’t like a lot of noise, he said. I just like to say the right thing. In keeping with the world we live in, this season features a slightly softer offering with gorgeous double-sided wools, lightweight cottons like paper and exceptionally spongy technical organza, as well as a very practical collaboration with the premier range of Medea for Dos handbags (including an oversized laundry bag, created as a tribute to the wealth of linen we’ve all accumulated), and her t-shirt dresses and pleated skirts will easily fit into any wardrobe. . The clothes we make are never tied to trends, he says. They talk about comfort. Everyone has different ideas of comfort: some people will wear high heels and a short dress and feel comfortable; I comfortably drown in giant pants and an oversized shirt. I want women to feel comfortable and confident when doing their jobs, when they are mothers, or when they protest. Whatever you want to do today, I want to be a tool, a solution.

At a time when fashion is radically reconsidering its role, its intentions appear deeply relevant. But for a young designer navigating in a changing industry, what is his dream for the future? It’s always the same, he smiles. To grow organically and to build our own space where we can create jobs, produce locally and do everything internally. To pay people fairly and have a place, they can learn the tailoring trade and take pride in being a part of the industry in New York City. As we face an uncertain future, such a sentiment could not sound more appealing.

