Rom-Com Dressing is the SS21 micro-trend arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day





As Valentine’s Day draws near, it’s time to lean towards a more romantic dress style, whether or not you have dates for February 14th. Conveniently, a micro-trend emerging from the Spring / Summer 2021 shows does the trick perfectly. We called it a rom-com skin. And just like a well-dressed protagonist in a movie, you’re gonna fall hard for this one. Read more: Spring / summer 2021 fashion trends The Rom-com skin takes the best parts of the resurgence of all things Noughties and pairs it with the sweet color scheme we associate with a character who is about to fall in love and then fall in love, before a reunion. gloom does not lead to happiness. always after the credits roll. Son Jenna (Jennifer Garner) in 13 Continue 30; Eva (Gabrielle Union) in Deliver us from Eva; and Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate in The sweetest thing all crossed over with Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire and everything Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wore before the age of 18 and served with a secondary order of Regina George sass. Overall, the look is thoughtful, well accessorized, and matched with personality. Ruffles, feathers, and frills are plentiful, as are contrasting prints, abdominal flashes, and soft strappy sandals. There’s also the well-done style twist of a shiny ball gown paired with chunky boots to hint at an anarchic character streak, as seen in Alexander McQueens’ half-punk, half-pink collection. . Early adopter, Kendall Jenner has already fallen for this micro-trend. The model quickly took on a Blumarine runway look, wearing the Italian brand’s leopard-print satin pants with layers of soft lemon on Christmas Day. Blumarine led the charge on rom-com dress up at shows, and the collection is an essential viewing for anyone ready to dress for the movie of a lifetime. Kendall Jenner wears Blumarine. Elsewhere, the Givenchys overlay was straight out of the romantic comedy wardrobe, just for a more seditious twist. Chlo gave us the cool version of the cool girl, pairing a cute mini print with a contrasting print tee. Miu Miu, Charlotte Knowles and Ashley Williams all delivered their own retro take, while in Paco Rabanne the ultimate 2021 take on the perfect evening dress was worn by Ashley Radjarame for the Paris Fashion Week presentation. An upgrade on TikToks’ obsession with lead character dress-up, this little trend is just the thing to boost your mood right now. Here, 20 looks from the spring / summer 2021 collections to inspire you to experience your own Noughties rom this season.

