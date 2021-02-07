UCLA to face USC without top forwards Cody Riley and Jalen Hill

Already facing an epic challenge facing one of USC’s best great men Evan Mobley, UCLA embarked on its rivalry match against the Trojans on Saturday night at the Galen Center, needing to find solutions particularly creative.

The No.21 Bruins were missing their top two men after junior forward Cody Riley sprained his right ankle in practice and junior forward Jalen Hill was out of the game because a spokesperson for the sports department described as personal reasons.

That left UCLA with only two options: Kenneth Nwuba, a second-year student in a rarely-used red shirt, and Mac Etienne, who would have played prep school if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t prompted him to get to UCLA earlier than expected. Etienne has not played this season after arriving on campus in January and getting back into shape.

Nwuba had only appeared five games before Saturday, scoreless averaging 4.4 minutes per appearance. He played nine effective minutes in a win over Arizona, helping his team mainly on the defensive end as the Bruins went on to go 16-2.

Riley is a candidate for the Pac-12 Conferences Most Improved Player. He started every game and became a reliable low-post threat, averaging 10.6 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Hill has struggled for much of the season after recovering from tendonitis in his right knee that forced him to miss the first two games. He averages 6.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while coming off the bench exclusively.

Riley watched the warm-ups on Saturday with his right foot encased in a protective walking boot; Hill didn’t appear to be at the game. Riley and Hill’s absences have left the Bruins in need of a new game plan against Mobley, the USC freshman who could be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.