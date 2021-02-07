Mocs scores losing streak against ETSU in local Sports fashion

JOHNSON CITY on Saturday featured several of the best rivalries in college basketball, including Duke-North Carolina, Tennessee-Kentucky and, yes, East Tennessee State-Chattanooga.
The Bucs entered Saturday’s game at Freedom Hall half a game behind UNC-Greensboro and winning 10-game winning streak over the Mocs. Chattanooga broke their losing streak in an exciting way as AJ Caldwells three-pointer with a second left took the Mocs to a 67-65 victory. Chattanooga goes 14-5 overall and 5-5 in SoCon while the Bucs drop to 11-7, 7-3.
The ETSU followed by 16 points at 58-42 with 6:52 to go, but the Bucs ended the game with a flurry, posting a 23-6 run until the last second. The Bucs scored five threes in the final six minutes, which included what appeared to be the game-winner when Ty Brewer gave the home side their first lead of the game with 11.9 to go. After an ETSU timeout to define their defense, the Mocs led the court and it looked like they weren’t going to get shot as their attack was frantic. Caldwells’ setback three was his only points of the game, but they turned out to be the most important when Chattanooga escaped with a 67-65 victory.
Bucs coach Jason Shay said he thought the play he set on defense in the last game was good. I thought we killed them by right. We had (Malachi) Smith stuck there and KC Hankton too but Caldwell is moving well without the ball and he just opens up. I don’t know how deep the shot was, but he got a sharp look and got the shot right. It was 0 for 4 up to this point. We defended the game well, give Caldwell credit, he did a big job.
Despite the loss, the Bucs boss said he was happy his team didn’t turn around when the game seemed to be in the sack for Chattanooga. We had the perseverance, the courage, the tenacity that allowed us to get back into the game. We executed under pressure, we had a bit of composure and a goal and that gave us a chance to win the game. In the end, we didn’t.
Damari Monsanto hit five shots from downtown and finished with 22 points.
David Sloan added 14 for ETSU.
The Mocs were led by David Jean-Baptiste and Malachi Smith who each scored 18 points.
Darius Banks tallied 14 for Chattanooga. ETSU was hot from the bottom as they scored 12 of their 23 attempts (52%) but lost the battle in the paint as the Mocs held a 30-18 advantage.
The game started as badly as it could get for the Bucs as they only scored for the first five minutes of the game and started 1 of 7 from the floor (14%). They did not arrive at double digits.
Silas Adheke scored from a hoop and an injury thanks to a crafty assist from Sloan at 7:06.
After the Mocs built up a 13-point lead, Monsanto allowed ETSU to start by hitting three trebles late, which was part of a 14-7 Bucs run to cut the halftime deficit to 33-27.
The Bucs hit the road for a game at the Citadel on Wednesday.
