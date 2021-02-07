Top international fashion news of the week | 07.02.21





Milan Fashion Week makes its debut and pioneering artist Sophie dies at 34. Stay up to date and be up to date with the latest international fashion news of the week. & Nike presents hands-free sneakers Nike has launched a pair of sneakers that don’t require hands to be tied. The Go FlyEase features a bi-stable hinge with a patented tensioner and allows the wearer to step into the shoe rather than tying laces. Perfect for people with mobility issues or disabilities, this is the first shoe of its kind to offer hands-free functionality. “The unique flexibility of the turnbuckles surpasses an action many might take for granted (throwing a shoe) and completely reinvents that movement as the basis of accessible and empowering design,” said a statement from Nike. The shoe is available in six colors and will arrive in stores and online on February 15. Milan Fashion Week publishes its official program Milan Fashion Week has published its official program. The event, which features 61 parades and 57 presentations, will take place primarily via digital streams. Versace decided to withdraw from the event, choosing to present their collection through a new format. Instead, the Italian house will showcase its men’s and women’s collection on March 5 through an independent film. Milan Fashion Week will take place from February 24 to March 1 and will begin with a tribute to Beppe Modenese, nicknamed the “Prime Minister of Fashion”. Designers attending the event will include Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Valentino and many more. Milan Fashion Week will also host an event titled ‘We Are Made in Italy’, featuring and celebrating five key color designers – Joy ljeoma Meribe, Karim Daoudi, Claudia Gisle Ntsama, Fabiola Manirakiza and Mokodu. Patrick Kelly exhibition unveiled in San Francisco San Francisco hosts an exhibition dedicated to designer Patrick Kelly – “Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love”. The black designer was a prominent figure in the 1980s, where he pioneered works around racial and gender equality in society. He was the first American to become a member of the Prt – Porter Chamber of Fashion Designers and Designers and sadly passed away in 1990 after being diagnosed with AIDS. The collection will include more than 80 sets dating from 1984 to 1990. Some of the more controversial pieces found in Paris flea markets will also be on display, showcasing its inclusion of various designs. Pioneer trans artist, Sophie, dies Pioneer trans artist Sophie has died aged 34. The Scottish singer and model, who worked with Charli XCX, Madonna and Kim Petras, has died after an accidental fall in Athens. She made her debut in 2013, often cited as the pioneer of a new sound. Sophie was also presented as the key performer of the Louis Vuitton Spring 2020 show. “True to her spirituality, she had climbed to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be there with us. The family thanks everyone for their love and support and asks for confidentiality at this devastating time, ”a statement read. Salvatore Ferragamo collaborates with a series of artists Salvatore Ferragamo collaborates with a series of artists on two special projects for Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day. The fashion house will feature Charlotte Mei’s pieces in a digital project that celebrates the Year of the Ox and will be featured in a Valentine’s Day capsule. The luxury brand will present pieces by five different artists for the Valentine’s Day collection, with collages, animations, sculptures, photos and videos reworking its logo and iconic pieces. Some artists include Johanna Goodman, Mert Keskin, Ruth van Beek, and Davide Ronco. Many of the pieces are inspired by artist Roy Lichenstein and famous Chinese iconography.







