It’s a long-held belief that true style contentment doesn’t come from a bulging wardrobe, but from a streamlined selection of timeless pieces that can be paired with poise. From cashmere sweater to white sneaker, from T-shirt to loungewear set, a selection of items must be invested in order to achieve sartorial serenity. Here, well-heeled Wallpaper editors reveal their must-have wardrobe items and the brands to buy them from.

White shirt, by Another Tomorrow

Selected by Pei-Ru Keh, New York publisher

The quest for the perfect white shirt may be endless, but the one that ticks all the boxes in these weird new times comes from enduring-minded luxury brand Another Tomorrow. Classic at first glance, its oversized, man-style button features an effortless shape with a slightly dropped shoulder and two darts that create a cocoon effect.

“Stylish, while also being suitable for covering up a multitude of sins, the Italian-made organic cotton shirt embodies Another Tomorrow’s transparent, community-driven and environmentally-focused philosophy. The brand also recently launched a size swap program that embraces the simple idea that bodies change – great for anyone with big ambitions during or after lockdown. – PRK

Casual jacket, by Prada

Selected by Jason Hughes, Fashion Director

“When it comes to making a new clothing purchase, I’m always on the lookout for an item that will stand the test of time not only in quality, but beyond the ever-changing face of fashion. This Prada three-button nylon jacket is perfect on both fronts. The brand’s nylon fabric is reminiscent of 1990s minimalism, while the relaxed, boxy-cut jackets refer to the utilitarianism of workwear. Harmoniously blending form and function, it is adorned only with Prada’s triangular badge, which sits proudly on its chest as a seal of approval. It’s the perfect all-rounder – working all day and also after office hours. – JH

T-shirt, by Totême

Selected by Laura Hawkins, Fashion Editor

“ Life during the lockdown made me realize the glaring lack of daily home-appropriate basic items I have in my wardrobe. Printed T-Shirts and Patterned Sweaters I’ve got a plethora of them, but I’m a little short of these coveted capsule wardrobe essentials. My quest for the perfect t-shirt sent me to a global list of branded websites, where I examined sleeve style, length and fit across my screen.

“ For me, something oversized, luxurious and soft is essential, and luckily the T-shirt style from Swedish label Totême ticks all my boxes. Formed from soft organic cotton, its loose, long-sleeved, straight-hem silhouette hugs the body and feels utterly easy. It also features a twist seam as a subtle design detail. The shape is available in white, gray, beige and black, all shades are perfect for jeans, a tuxedo or just your favorite sweatshirts. – LH

White sneakers, by Nike

Selected by Jason Hughes, Fashion Director

“A good white sneaker is the perfect outfit booster. It’s one of those elements that can simultaneously elevate an outfit while melting it without hassle. I am a fan of the classic Air Force 1 high top sneakers from Nike for its historic weight and flawless design. I recently adopted the brand personalization service where you can customize the style to your liking. A multitude of options are available, from multiple color choices to different material combinations. If you’re a die-hard minimalist, go for all-white with a natural translucent sole and pair it with other building blocks of your classic wardrobe – APC jeans or a black Jil Sander suit. Elevation of the completed outfit. – JH

Loungewear set, by Ven Store

Selected by Tilly Macalister-Smith, Editor-in-Chief

“I know, I know, surely the loungewear is failing now? Not exactly. The cashmere tracksuit from Ven Store is irresistible and manages to do something totally luxurious ‘everyday’. Quite an achievement at the moment. An easy crew-neck sweater and pants – perfectly cut to the ankle – are casual without feeling sloppy and will be happy to make a Zoom call. Beige in color, it blends effortlessly with so many existing pieces in your wardrobe. Ven Store founder Charlotte Lewis produces all of her considered items in small quantities, and the London-based brand is a bit like being at home in New York. Also, when we can travel again, what could be a more comfortable way to leave? – TMS

Tote bag, by Toogood x Porter Yoshida & Co

Selected by Dal Chodha, author of men’s fashion

“You really only need a good bag. Something that can carry everything you think you need. Something that hangs perfectly on a crochet hook at home and doesn’t draw too much attention to itself. Cheap chic (1975, a manual for personal style) stated: “Today the size of your bag seems to matter more than the variety or the cost”, and it is the same today. We don’t carry ‘portable desks in our handbags – address book, notepad, appointment calendar, magazines, some letters, bills, makeup, Instamatic, small electronic calculator, checkbook. [sic] and wallet ”because they were swallowed up in the iPhone. However, a good canvas or nylon tote is always a bag full of possibilities.

“Porter-Yoshida & Co’s latest collaboration with Toogood is really too good. Their two-strap Editor tote fits the tenets of our times with multiple hyphens. It is designed to be worn either over the shoulder or held by the handles. It is padded. Has internal pockets. It is made of soft and durable twill fabric. It will carry potatoes, pears, passports and wallets with an easy and discreet swank. – DC

Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter

Jeans, by Goldsign

Selected by Laura Hawkins, Fashion Editor

“ I had heard about the denim magic of Goldsign before I had the chance to wear a pair of jeans from the Los Angeles-based label myself. The label was relaunched in 2016 under the creative direction of Karen Phelps, with an emphasis on relaxed 1990s silhouettes. I prefer a flattering mid-rise boyfriend fit to any other style, and for me, Relaxed Straight jeans from Goldsign is an essential style. Timeless and infinitely versatile, this faded blue denim pair is perfect to pair with a cashmere sweater, a black tailored jacket or an oversized white shirt. There is also enough elasticity in the styles so that you can sit at home all day long, without wanting a looser waistband. – LH

Cashmere sweater, by Loro Piana

Selected by Nick Vinson, Editor-in-Chief and Quality Maniac

“I was won over by Loro Piana in 2003. My first piece for this publication was about the brand’s transformation of noble raw materials. My most beloved sweater today is his Silverstone, and the fit and proportion is fantastic. It’s the little things that make all the difference, and the Silverstone has a raglan sleeve and visible stitching that gives it a slightly sportier look, but without the V-detail of a cashmere sweatshirt. I alternate between the navy and gray versions, the latter made in a mottled heather yarn.

“I always let the sweaters per day rest the fibers between uses. In terms of quality, you can’t really beat it. After being washed and checked at Loro Piana’s own factory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, the raw cashmere travels to Roccapietra in northern Italy, where the purity and shape of the fibers are examined under a microscope, and UV light is used to count the number of “acceptable” black hairs – no more than five per 10g. The cashmere is then washed and dyed, twisted into yarn and then knitted into a fully fashioned sweater. I adopted my nickname “Quality Maniac in General” after meeting Pier Luigi Loro Piana in 2014, when he explained that his clients were “Quality Maniacs” – which I can totally relate to. – NV