Has the fashion brand in China gone bankrupt?

Three years ago, Tmall launched its luxury pavilion, and today 66% of global luxury brands are on the platform. But finding a partner can be much more difficult for smaller luxury brands in China.

Brands in China have to go through influencers, but since most small brands can’t afford to pay large Chinese influencers, they have to go overseas first to gain name recognition.

The fastest way to be successful in China is to find an investor. But it requires growth. Then, if you already have a market and sales position, you are a desirable partner.

Manish Arora was one of the most colorful luxury brands to show off at Paris Fashion Week, but she filed for bankruptcy Last July. Despite its visionary pieces, which are handcrafted in Delhi, the brand’s recent struggle to compete and losses caused by the pandemic have undermined the success of the designer of the same name.

The brand became the first Indian house to go overseas, eventually dressing celebrities and breaking into department stores like Lane Crawford in Hong Kong, where it sold more than in Paris. In 2016, Arora received a legion of honor In France.

China has been overlooked in the history of the brand collapse, but sources close to the closed label say it dealt the final blow to Aroras. They lacked the wrong local partners at a time when business in Europe had all but collapsed.

In 2018, the brand announced he opened three new stores in China the same year, they opened a flagship store in Paris. There, Arora worked with Hong Kong-based luxury host Intrend, who could not be reached for comment.

Arora is a sad and uplifting story about finding good Chinese partners and investing in that partnership, says Tom Griffiths, Chief Commercial Officer of Verb China, a leading digital marketing agency. “Brands need to roll up their sleeves and get involved in China. But it is an incredible opportunity for luxury. You just need to create relevance.

Chinese consumers will account for 50% of luxury sales by 2025, according to a recent report from Bain & Company. The country has therefore become increasingly relevant for luxury fashion, especially since the start of the pandemic. And if consumers are hungry for niche designers, it’s hard to relate that appetite to small luxury brands.

People don’t want to buy the same designer handbags over and over again, says Elspeth Cheung of Global BrandZ, a data company with expertise in China. Griffiths agrees, adding that “a lot of small brands don’t realize how big they are in China, where there is a huge audience for niche brands.

The Alibabas Tmall platform has already met the biggest luxury players halfway. Three years ago, Tmall launched its luxury pavilion. And now, according to the company, 66% of global luxury brands are on board. But, for smaller luxury brands, partnering can be much more difficult in China.

Sébastien Badault, Managing Director of France and International Director of Fashion and Luxury at Alibaba, was responsible for launching the company’s luxury pavilion. He says that a Tmall initiative in Paris for small brands has not come to fruition, following discussions with the FHCM, the French fashion and couture federation.

There was an idea to start an umbrella store to showcase small brands on Tmall, Badault says, saying Tmalls’ philosophy has always been to help small businesses. [But] if you’re a sub-brand in an umbrella store, it’s hard to shine.

Luxury players such as Chloe, Cartier, Lanvin, Balenciaga and Burberry Beauty have joined Tmall in droves this year after the pandemic fueled accelerated digital focus. But some smaller brands have also joined in, notably Zadig & Voltaire, shoe designer Pierre Hardy and Ines de la Fressange.

Since March, 50 other luxury brands have joined the pavilion, according to Nicolas Cano, Paris-based business development manager for Tmall Luxury, France, bringing the total to 200. Some are making up to 80% of their turnover. global business on the platform, Cano reveals. But not everyone is ready for China. If you’re Vuitton or Chanel, it’s a no-brainer, says Badault. It would be difficult for them not to succeed in China. But if you’re a lesser-known brand, can it work?

Focus on China

First of all, any company wishing to work in China should be prepared to make a big investment. But the next step is to find the right local partner.

Chloe Reuter of Reuter Communications, a luxury intelligence agency based in Shanghai, notes that there are other opportunities for smaller brands besides Alibaba. You have this incredibly complex social media landscape here that is more of an opportunity for these small brands, she says.

Partnerships like beauty brand Heytea and Rihannas, Fenty Beauty or San Francisco-based fashion brand Everlanes, collaboration with Seesaw Coffee and Ele.me (China’s response to Deliveroo) are some examples of brands that have made great progress on Chinese social networks, she adds. .

Ron Wardle, Head of Yooma, a luxury platform for launching high-end CBD products in China, shares some points from its launch playbook. We first create demand for products overseas, and then launch them in China because there is already a streamlined image, he says. We worked with Lab to Beauty for a year and a half where we went through the Global Pitch Fest in Tmall and used KOLs overseas to post about [the brand]. We wrote content for Weibo and Bilibili. We went to Tmalls’ own incubator, secured cross-border partners and worked on brand activations and digital touchpoints.

Wardle also explains that you have to go through influencers in China, but since most small brands can’t afford the big Chinese influencers, they have to go overseas first. Brands need to work on it, he says. Some brands are not agile enough. But they have the brand and the heritage behind them, and consumers want brands that are cool and hard to find. He recommends using overseas activation agencies like VIP.com and Avenue51.

“Until recently, in China, you had to have a joint venture,” Griffiths opines. But without the right partner on both sides, it’s a nightmare. As such, ninety percent of its work sits between partners to facilitate communication. Manish Arora seems to be optimistic about the Chinese market, he explains. They were going there. If they had the wrong partner, well, it happens a lot.

Test the waters first

Griffiths then warned companies that they should start slowly in China. I would normally advise clients to work together for a year first, he says. If they don’t have the capital to get started and are relying on a partner to cover overhead costs, it can be complicated. I would try to warn away from this.

But, he adds, the fastest way [to succeed in China] it’s finding an investor and going. Start by growing a little, then build a relationship with a partner in the market. If you already have a market and sales position, you are already a desirable partner. And some really good malls are good at showing small brands.

Unfortunately, small brands can have a hard time in China because they need a quick return on investment. So, says Griffiths, it’s important to find your audience and grab that income fast. The market is not made for this, but it can be done in stages.

Cheung highlights the successful strategy of Tripollar, a brand that built a global authority in home beauty devices before entering China. I would say the biggest mistake foreign luxury brands make is not showcasing their Western heritage and roots enough, she says.

From laboratory to beauty, the CBD brand mentioned earlier, was the first to enter the luxury CBD market in the United States in 2018. Partners include Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and some luxury independents. CEO Katherine Ragusa says weak spots in China include low brand awareness among Chinese consumers, novelty of the CBD category, and a glut of existing beauty and personal care brands.

Lab to Beauty has chosen to sell via several cross-border platforms such as Tmall Global, Kaola and Beyond App while relying on Yoomas’ know-how to develop in China. We’ve worked with many US-based Chinese KOLs to help unbox videos, build brand awareness, showcase products, and more through their Western and Chinese social channels, Ragusa says. We will continue to use this strategy and include other China-based KOLs as we expand.

Ragusa knows China is not an instant fix, but expects brands to focus there to pay. In these early days, we’ll be looking at China as a step-by-step approach and expect it to contribute a significant percentage of sales shortly.