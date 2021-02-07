‘Choice of school’ advocates dress up a bad idea in cheerful language

In Iowa, the choice of school has become a tired straw man. Its plotted and dusted off each year by a vocal contingent of state lawmakers, many of whom are homeschool or private school parents. Education savings accounts, bonds and options are what the Iowans really want, they want you to believe; They are the only solutions to the challenges facing our students and their families.

I grant them one thing: Iowas students face real challenges. Decades of increasingly meager funding for death by 1,000 cuts and a lack of grassroots support for the institution of public education have done real damage.

But the argument collapses. Here’s the reality: no one who has the means, the access and the opportunity is currently prevented from sending their children to a private school provided they have the right kind of student. In fact, if families can figure out how to get their children admitted, they actually benefit more than the average public school family.

This is because there is already a tax-efficient way to finance the education expenses of private schools; its called a 529 plan. Don’t have one or don’t have income to foot the bill? Thats OK, a publicly funded practice program offers grants for those in need. (You read that right: your taxes are already supporting families who want to send their children to private school.)

Advocates for private schools would also have you believe that anyone at any level of learning and anywhere in the state can attend a private school. What is right for private school families is good for everyone, advocates say, and if you are against school choice you must be against quality education for all. They love you to believe that if, just if you give in and give up and give them what they want, Iowa would somehow magically rise to the top of the public school rankings.

It is a dishonest argument.

Do you have a child who might need a more intense focus on the academic front? Good luck getting them admitted to a private school. What about the child facing language learning barriers? A private school has no obligation to admit (or help) this child and even less the pupil who has learning difficulties. And what about the 76,000 students who live in 40 counties in Iowa without a private school? Well, that’s not really for private school advocates to figure it out, is it? Just give them more money, and the other schools can find solutions to their problems on their own.

It turns out that educating every student in Iowas’ 99 counties is not easy. It takes hard work, innovation, commitment and, yes, money. I don’t have to agree with everything my public school district actually does, it’s my obligation to advocate for change and improvement. But families in private schools want to avoid very real problems and very real students. They like more funding, more tax dollars, and more breaks, all at the expense of students in public schools like mine across the state.

As a tax-paying public school graduate with two kids in public schools, I’m tired of fighting the same battles every year. I’m tired of acting like public schools should have to make every dollar to fund education. I’m tired of acting like my children’s education matters less than this tiny minority who want all the extra resources for private schools. I’m tired of my kids and frankly your kids are paying the price so families in private schools don’t have to.

Iowa used to invest in public education. Even having this argument shows how far we are from our roots. There is no reason why the taxes I spend go to fund your choice of school.

The 20th President of the United States, James Garfield, is sometimes referred to as the President of Education. Like many penniless teens, there was no money or opportunity to go to school until he could assemble an education in his early twenties while working as a janitor. The fight instilled in him a deep respect for public schooling, especially in what was then a nation of just over 100 years old. After freedom and justice, popular education is popular education, without which neither freedom nor justice can be maintained permanently. “

Private schools do not open their doors to every child in every family and every community. Their learning outcomes, budgets and processes are not subject to the same scrutiny as public schools. Until they do, and until they are, it’s time to watch the straw man and talk about real solutions to the real problems facing students and families in this state. .

Kelly Roberson is a writer who lives in Des Moines.