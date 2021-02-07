Fashion
The world’s most stylish fashion items can’t get enough of excessive locking
Call us curious, call us spooky, call us whatever you like, but the truth is we can’t help but hear what the world’s most stylish men have worn during the current lockdown, a period of internment which, according to most accounts, has been the most trying to date.
Do the world’s most innovative menswear designers wear sweatpants like the rest of us, for example? Or are they kicking him out of the park into crazy people at home day in and day out? And likewise, is the tallest male model in the world snuggling up in mohair sweaters or are they three-piece suits for breakfast, lunch and dinner?
Keep reading to find out.
David Gandy, model and entrepreneur: Thom Sweeney knits
Although I adopted a more relaxed utility style in the lockdown one, as I was mainly located in Yorkshire, for this lockdown we are in London and I am a lot busier so I must have looked smarter. Since it’s winter, I focused on chunky knits, turtlenecks and smarter cardigans from Sunspel and Thom Sweeney. Gentlemen Recently I realized how much I missed tailoring so I started wearing shirts and ties for online meetings.
Omari Douglas, actor: a Uniqlo sweater
“I have this navy half-zip Uniqlo sweater and it made a lot of appearances during lockdown. I’m wearing it right now! It’s a staple for my civvies at home but I’ll layer it too with something so slip it into my cords when I go out for a walk, we love the all-in-one! Uniqlo is so fabulous for that. “
Raven Smith, author: Cleverly Laundry shorts
Oh, I live in my Cleverly Laundry shorts set in white. It’s like a school uniform for students in the tropics.
Guy Berryman, designer: a pair of Moon Boots
I’ve lived with hoodies and jeans, especially my black Applied Art Forms hoodie. I live in the countryside and it is very cold, so I also have to admit that I rode around in my Moon Boots, which are usually reserved for ski trips! There was no risk of getting cracked with such a look, so it was quite nice not having to think about getting dressed.
Charles Jeffrey, designer: jewelry
I wear the same jewelry every day. If I forget or lose a piece, I am devastated. I bless each part with an old Scottish spell that involves burying them in mud on a full moon, so if I lose a part and need to replace it, I have to bury it again, it’s not very practical “
Jackson Boxer, chef: reimagined material
First of all, I tip my hat to anyone who can even find the willpower to get up and get dressed. My clothes were even more utilitarian than the usual sneakers, heavy denim, thermal layers, leather and shearling. I stopped buying clothes many years ago and now the only additions to my wardrobe come when I can trade in for the kitchen. Locking down gave me the chance to mend and mend a lot of things that were wearing out, patch up my knees and jeans pockets, that sort of thing so a very quirky mix of worn hobo vibes and cashmere and very luxurious leather from the recent Dior and Herms swaps.
Luke Day, Fashion Director, GQ: my first Brunello Cucinelli
“Just before the 1.0 lockdown, I bought my first piece from Brunello Cucinelli, a classic light blue denim shirt. I had finally moved on to his luxury and adult universe and I felt pretty blissful about it. Cut to lockdown 3.0 and I’m still wearing this shirt, with sports shorts (or underwear), but it also got me through the times when we were less limited and it became my walk in the St Johns Wood area / go on a date / pop into the Panzers deli wardrobe. Her dressing gown part, party shirt part. A shirt for the whole season! It’s never been washed and I’m not crazy about it at all.
Saul Nash, designer: joggers
To be honest, I lived in my Saul Nash Slim jogger, which will be available at select retailers soon. The fit is so comfortable and at that point comfort is key.
Daniel Fletcher, designer: a Fiorucci sweater
I lived in the wavy logo sweaters I made for Fiorucci. It’s a blend of merino wool and cashmere and I literally can’t take them off! Baby pink is mine right now!
Harris Reed, designer: platform boots
I wore platforms with my silk pajama pants. Even though I haven’t washed my hair or brushed my teeth, wedge boots still make me feel fierce.
Teo van den Broeke, Style and Grooming Director, GQ: an Alanui cardigan
In addition to a pair of Adidas joggers and a running kit from Satisfy (it’s really the best, especially for winter), I live in my cashmere cardigan from Italian brand Alanui. Cashmere is super thick gauge and incredibly high quality so I just want to wear it all the time. The cut is also a bit like a dressing gown, but the intarsia patterns Alanui uses help to elevate it to basic loungewear, so it’s really a win-win. “
Pierre M’Pel, journalist: Ugg slippers
Since lockdown is all about loungewear and comfort, I’ve broken one of my style rules. Karl Lagerfeld said sweatpants are a sign of defeat because you have lost control of your life. Considering the last few months, it is fair to say that many of us have lost control. So, I indulged in a pair of sweatpants from Spicy surf and I’m not ashamed of it, because at this point anything goes. And I also walked around the house in Ugg slippers. Of course, no one knew because zoom meetings only show my gaze from the waist up. Whenever I had to go out, for an occasional in-person meeting, I almost always wore a Dior Homme (Hedi’s era) costume, as looking slumped in public is criminal.
