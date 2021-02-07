Model Nora Attal lands new fashion campaign





DUBAI: Anglo-Moroccan model Nora Attal is the star of the latest campaign for luxury e-commerce platform Net-a-Porters. The 21-year-old catwalk star is featured in the stunning infomercial featuring key pieces from the Spring 2021 collections available on the site. She wears a beige knit piece by Christopher Kane paired with a matching cardigan by Mr. Mittens, a wool Loewe skirt and black chain loafers from JW Andersons. Those with keen fashion memories will recall that Attal was first spotted by Jonathan Anderson, brand founder JW Anderson, when she was 17 and starred in the brand’s campaign. spring 2014 even before taking his first steps on a podium. . In another photo, Attal dons a houndstooth blazer from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, worn over a mint green King & Tuckfield polo shirt and wide leg pants from The Row. While the fashion calendar has been largely suspended due to the pandemic, Attal has remained fairly busy. In fact, this is not the first fashion campaign that Attal has featured in recent weeks. In addition to Net-a-Porter and Bottega Veneta, Attal, who is based in London and signed with Viva Model Management and DNA Models, was also the star of the latest ad campaign for high street retailer Mango. The model was photographed by Christian Colomer doing mundane household activities such as peeling a pear, reading a newspaper and lounging in a chair while wearing Mango’s latest pieces. She featured in the new campaign alongside fellow Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi, who is also partly Italian. Attal has carved out a place for itself among the most demanded models in the world today. Models.com ranks the 21-year-old as one of the top 50 models in the world. Attal has paraded for renowned fashion houses such as Prada, Fendi, Dior, Chanel and Versace, to name a few, in addition to appearing on the pages of prestigious publications like Vogue. The model recently made headlines after announcing her engagement to cinematographer Victor Bastidas in October. Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, she told her 45,000 followers: Forever my life partner … @sictor. The proposal took place on a beach in Formentera, an island off the coast of Spain. It’s unclear exactly when the couple first started dating, but Attal has worked with the UK-based cinematographer on multiple shoots, from magazine covers to branded deals.







