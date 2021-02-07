Fashion
Duke’s men’s basketball loses opportunities to North Carolina, theme of the season
Up seven points with less than two minutes left in the game, it looked like North Carolina had it in the bag.
Duke had already blown away what seemed like his best chance at a comeback, with poor shooting decisions and poor communication on defense allowing the Tar Heels to take the lead. It didn’t help that Matthew Hurt had just come out of the game. However, the Blue Devils responded to a wake-up call, as they had done all night. Wendell Moore Jr. and Jordan Goldwire took the team on their backs to resume the fight with smothering defense and an intoxicating transition offense. Now down two points with 15 seconds left, Moore found himself with a wide open lane all the way to the rim to possibly tie it up in fashion, an opportunity to build on the winner of the match. last year at Chapel Hill.
But, true to the season’s theme of almost, but not quite there, Moore was called in a traveling violation, virtually ending any chance of the Duke winning.
Something happened towards the end of the game and it’s going to be like that sometimes, Goldwire said. We just have to keep fighting and improving every day.
It wasn’t the only time Duke felt the opportunity to take control of the game. After a poor start to the contest, the Blue Devils seemed to finally find their way towards the end of the first half, with rookie Jalen Johnson capping a 14-2 inning with a layup to give Duke his first lead of the game . with just under four minutes remaining in the opening period.
In the next game, his fellow freshman Jeremy Roach stole the ball into the open ground and walked over to the edge, hoping to extend Dukes’ advantage and allow everyone to forget how well the Blue Devils played at the start. However, Roach missed the wide-open layout, further cementing the narrative of the contest, as well as the narrative of this season as a whole.
Time and time again Duke has missed his chances of capitalizing on North Carolina’s mistakes with 16 Tar Heel turnovers, the Blue Devils had ample opportunity to do. However, many mental mistakes, which plagued this young Duke side all season, have reappeared at every bad time.
Don’t get me wrong, this match was one of Dukes best performances of the season. The Blue Devils fought from start to finish, hitting big shots and playing selflessly on the offensive end of the ball. But a misguided blow here, an insane roll over there, and Dukes’ laudable efforts were all in vain.
[Head coach Mike Krzyzewski] told us he was proud of the way we fought, Goldwire said. A few things here and there and we win this game.
Goldwire corrects if some things trembled in favor of the Blue Devils, the Tar Heels could easily have been the ones to come home with a loss. However, throughout the game and the rest of the season in general, Duke was more than enough chance that a questionable call from a referee or an abandoned pass by a widely open teammate was not the factor. decisive in whether the team wins or not.
Relying on 50-50 games that go their way won’t get the Blue Devils into the NCAA tournament this year. The Dukes’ chances, slim as they already are, are dwindling every day and the team must find a way to ensure that things start to shake in their favor.
