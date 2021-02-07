Sustainable vegan leather is becoming a hot trend





With the growing emphasis on sustainability in fashion, many trends have come to light across the world in recent years. One of them is the growing popularity of faux vegan leather. The endorsement of celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Emma Watson and Serena Williams has added to its popularity, prompting more and more brands and designers to explore vegan leather variety and designs. Vegan leather – an ethical alternative to leather



Simply put, vegan leather is an ethical alternative to traditional leather and it can be categorized into two categories: synthetic leather and vegetable leather. Any leather made without the use of animal products / hides is called vegan leather. There are several varieties of vegan leather, synthetic leather, polyurethane (PU leather), etc. with leather made from pineapples, cacti and other plants, explains Shweta Nimkar, founder of a vegan shoe brand. She adds: A 2017 report from the Copenhagen Fashion Summit drew the world’s attention to a pretty important truth: synthetic leather is less harmful to the planet than cowhide. The 2017 Pulse of The Fashion Industry Report compares the environmental impact of animal leather compared to synthetic leather and other textiles. When you compare real leather to vegan / synthetic leather, this report found that materials like real leather are among the top five least environmentally sustainable products. In comparison, synthetic or vegan leather has much less of an impact in terms of greenhouse gases, water used for production, and depletion of fossil fuels, not to mention animal abuse and cruelty. then to produce genuine leather.

From cactus to pineapple: the variants of vegetable leather



Vegetable or organic leather is a new and emerging subset of the vegan leather category. They go beyond being cruelty-free with an emphasis on low environmental impact, minimizing plastic, using organic waste. Plant-based leathers are essentially alternatives to leather derived from plant biomaterials as the primary source. For example, you have Piatex, a new-age non-woven natural textile fabric made from waste pineapple leaves. There is also the Desserto (cactus leather), made from the pulp of the nopal cactus and cork. Then there is apple leather made from crushed apple skin and mushroom leather made from mycelium. I have also recently seen research on palm leather where the leaves of the areca palm are softened using a proprietary process to make them flexible, shares Arundhati Kumar, founder of an accessories brand. in vegan leather, Beej, who discovered these different types of materials. in 2019 when she was researching her business idea. I knew I wanted to do something with accessories and not work with leather or PU leather, but I didn’t know what alternatives were there, she adds. The growing popularity of vegan leather



From designers moving from traditional leather to vegan leather to brands investing in organic leather research, the popularity of vegan leather has definitely increased. One of the reasons for this is increased awareness of sustainability and awareness among consumers. According to Rumika Sharma, founder of Broke Mate, a PETA-approved brand, as consumers become more aware of sustainability and want to make more ethical choices when it comes to what they buy and what they wear, leather vegan is growing in popularity. While plant-based vegan leather is still new to the market and relatively expensive, in the years to come it will become affordable as demand and popularity grows. The world’s biggest fashion brands have also launched vegan product lines in recent years and the trend is growing very quickly. Shivani Patel, founder of the Arture brand, known for using cork fabric to create bags and travel accessories, adds: As consumers become more aware of sustainable choices, there has been an increase in demand for vegan leather and we only see this trend growing in the future. Celebrities who approved of vegan leather: In the Dont Call Me An Angel video, Miley Cyrus wore a vegan costume Emma Watson was spotted in a Stella McCartney vegan leather jacket Serena Williams launched a ready-to-wear collection under her fashion brand with vegan leather jumpsuits Rooney Mara is known for her vegan fashion brand and is often seen in vegan outfits

