Men’s basketball: Jacks will take revenge on the coyotes | Sports

BROOKINGS With a long streak either side of the rivalry in the rearview mirror, the State of South Dakota started on another.
Gone are the streak of 29 consecutive victories at home.
Gone is the 13-game winning streak at home against rivals from the south.
And, most relevant in the current situation, the two-game losing streak against the Coyotes this season is gone.
The Jackrabbits started rolling and it felt like it was just a matter of time in the second half and took an 89-78 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday night at Frost Arena.
We knew it was a game we had to win, but we didn’t want to have that mindset either, said SDSU Douglas Wilson, who scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half.
We knew it would be tough and it would come down to those tough games to win the game.
In the process of rebounding Friday night’s loss to USD, the Jackrabbits (11-4, 5-1) categorically avoided a sweep.
They lost 13 points at the end of the first period, but got a click in their attack after half-time thanks in large part to Wilson and the errors of the Coyotes (11-7, 9-1).
We knew a race would come, said Stanley Umude, who scored 34 points.
They weren’t going to just fold and let us go out of here with two wins, easily.
The Coyotes were able to avoid those big oncoming descents Friday night, but a series of missteps played into the SDSU’s soaring surge on Saturday, according to Lee.
This is what to avoid on the road, he says. But tonight, in the second half, they were living in front of the rim.
The consequence of USD turnovers (the Coyotes put in 17 for the game) and quick offensive trips got the Jacks to get 20 possessions more than the USD.
South Dakota made 61% of their shots in the first half, but only 39% in the second half.
They just increased the defensive intensity, Umude said. They make a good defensive team. We did not handle the pressure well and we had too much turnover.
It also didn’t help the Coyotes that Wilson ultimately pulled it off.
Jackrabbit’s standout player, last season’s Conference Player of the Year, was capped at 1 in 3 with shooting issues in the first half. He responded by making 6 of 13 shots for 19 points with eight rebounds in the second half.
I put himself and my teammates in a bad spot, being in trouble, Wilson said. I wanted to go out and not be too aggressive but get back into my game mode.
Wilson actually scored eight straight points for the Jackrabbits after putting together a 10-0 run and starting to build on their lead.
He’s a great player, Umude said. He’s really physical and once he has the ball low in the paint it’s hard to keep it.
South Dakota State Head Coach Eric Henderson said he believed his team had a stagnant start to the game, but in the end he was proud of how his team remained united.
It took us a while, even tonight, to get the momentum on our side, said Henderson. We could feel that energy in the arena and we were able to take control.
Matt Dentlinger scored 12 of his 21 points after halftime for the Jackrabbits, while Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine assists, and Noah Freidel scored with 10 points and four rebounds.
In addition to Umudes 34 points, the Coyotes had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists from AJ Plitzuweit. Xavier Fuller added eight points and Tasos Kamateros and Nikola Zizic both scored six points.
