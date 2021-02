Entertain yourself in fashion while overlooking the Manatee River

PARRISH, FL This estate will fulfill your dreams of chic entertainment on the water in a prestigious community that combines boating and golfing lifestyles. This stunning, sprawling home sits majestically on a peaceful waterfront setting, creating a welcoming atmosphere for family and friends, according to Realtor.com.

Address: 11720 Rive Isle Run, Parrish, Florida

Price: $ 1,325,000

Square feet: 3,462

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 bathrooms

Built: 2014

Features: Impeccable indoor-outdoor living completes the extended version of the Arthur Rutenberg St. Augustine VI floor plan.

Behind the Islands Gates on the Manatee River, high ceilings, luxurious amenities, and cutting-edge features come together to create a symphony of elegant everyday life.

Entertain yourself perfectly in generous gathering spaces that surround a central pool oasis, whether in the outdoor lanai with gas fireplace and outdoor kitchen or in the enormous kitchen with coffered ceiling, rich wood cabinets, large guard – walk-in closet, generous stainless steel appliances, bar and central island.

Responding to today’s versatile needs and expectations, an office provides the perfect place to work or study.

The master suite is a royal retreat, separate from the two additional bedrooms, with magnificent architectural details, a sitting area and an adjoining hotel quality bathroom.

Living life to the fullest is what this home and community epitomizes, with amenities-packed island lifestyle opportunities and incredible activities at the River Lodge with a great club room, bar, fitness center fit, outdoor veranda with kitchen, stocked inside and out with big screen televisions, day dock, putting green and bocce court and optional golf membership.

Endless excursions await you in your backyard where you can board your boat from the private dock with a 10,000 pound lift and head to waterfront restaurants and bars, sand bars to nearby or just enjoy a cruise on the Florida Gulf Coast.

Return home for a refreshing dip in the spa pool, fire up the grill and relax in unparalleled opulence.

Conveniently located north of the new Ft. Hamer Bridge, enjoy efficient access to Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota for shopping, dining, entertainment and more. This list originally appeared on realtor.com. For more information and photos, click Here.

