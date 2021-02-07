A great thermal shirt will layer well in cold weather and look great on its own in spring and fall

When the weather turns chilly or chilly, you’ll want to be able to reach into your closet one of the best thermal shirts for men.

Thermal shirts are designed, either knit, material, or both, to lock in heat and create insulation that helps you stay warm. This makes them the ultimate cold weather base layer or some of the best standalone shirts for outdoor recreation.

In terms of materials, wool is one of the best. Its odor resistant and excellent insulator, continuing to insulate even when wet. But cotton and polyester are more commonly used because they are less expensive and they work great for shirts that don’t need to trap so much heat. Polyester or other synthetic materials can also often wick as well as wool, if not also insulate, so blends using multiple materials are common.

The most common knit for a great thermal shirt is waffle knit because it traps heat and wicks moisture by design. While there are plenty of thermal shirts that don’t use waffle knit, we believe some of the best thermal shirts for men do.

So, now that we know a bit about what to look for in the best thermal shirts for men, check out our favorites below. We have crew and henley style waffle-knit thermal shirts, waffle-free thermals and a more compressive thermal shirt if it’s more in your aisle.

1. Tracksmith Fells Waffle Layer

We have checked Tracksmiths Clothing before (and talked to its founder), so we can comfortably say that Tracksmith makes some of the best cold weather gear on the planet.

The Tracksmith Fells Waffle Diaper is premium in every way. It uses a waffle knit to trap air against the skin and increase insulation. But Tracksmith has also chosen to use 100% merino wool for its material. The end result is the best of both worlds, lots of soft wool comfort, lots of insulation, lots of wicking and lots of warmth for those colder days outside.

Unfortunately for buyers, the shirt is very popular so we are warning you that Tracksmith may not have your preferred size or color in stock.









Tracksmith Fells Waffle Layer Shirt in Gray, Best Thermal for Men





2. Carhartt Force Heavyweight Men’s Thermal Base Layer Shirt

No one understands the type of clothing you need for cold outdoor jobs like basic work clothes Carhartt.

The Carhartt Force Heavyweight Men’s Thermal Base Shirt is ready for the freezing cold. The poly-wool blend works well to wick away sweat and give you lots of insulation. The shirt is roomy and comfortable too, with flexible fabric and flat seams that don’t rub against your skin.

When layering, be sure to use the thumbholes to hold the sleeves in place as it is annoying when the shirt sleeves get caught in the sleeves of subsequent layers.









Carhartt Force Heavyweight Thermal Base Layer Shirt blue, men’s best thermal





Buy: Carhartt Force Heavyweight Men’s Thermal Base Layer Shirt

3. Wolverine Walden Thermal Henley Shirt

Wolverine is another solid manufacturer of warm clothing for work and life, and the Wolverine Walden Thermal Henley Shirt answers that.

Made from a mid-weight cotton-polyester blend with a waffle knit, this shirt is warm, comfy and winter-ready. It makes a great base layer for most cold activities and works long so it can stay hidden.









Man wears brown Wolverine Walden thermal button down shirt, best thermal for men





Buy: Wolverine Walden Thermal Henley Shirt $ 23.43

4. Everlane ThermoStat Basecoat

One of the best men’s thermal shirts for spring or early fall, the Everlane ThermoStat Base Layer also comes as a base layer. ThermoStat fabric combines bamboo rayon, wool and elastane, each contributing to the portability of shirts. Natural rayon is soft, wool is warm and breathable, and elastane keeps the shape of the shirt and adds to the flattering slim fit.

Wear it when a sweaters too much but one T-shirt do not cut it or under a warm coat when it is cooler.

5. HEATTECH Uniqlo Men’s Long Sleeve Round Neck Shirt

Uniqlo offers a line of clothing made from what it calls HEATTECH, a combination of rayon, acrylic fiber, polyester and spandex. The material claims it can wick sweat, dry quickly, minimize odor, retain heat, absorb moisture to generate heat and more.

We wore the HEATTECH Round Neck Long Sleeve Shirt and found it to be generally a warm, stretchy, fitted and comfortable shirt. It's not the warmest shirt on its own, but with another layer and a jacket in good weather it's perfect. It's definitely one of the best thermals for men for the price if serious warmth isn't your top priority.









Uniqlo Men’s Heattach Round Neck Long Sleeve Shirt





6. Navy shirt with embossed checks

The Marine Layer Box Waffle Crew Shirt is distinguished by its use of TENCEL fibers, a material produced sustainably from soft wood that is tough and able to wick away moisture. The shirt pairs it with waffle-knit cotton for a light, warm and comfortable layer, perfect for a laid back day in the outdoors.









Navy Layer Box Waffle Crew Shirt in Blue





7.Flint and Tinder Raglan Waffle Henley

Flint and Tinder makes durable and sturdy basics and the Raglan Waffle Henley Shirt is ready for life. Better as a stand-alone shirt than a base layer (though it's still great at that), this heavy cotton henley is soft and comfortable, with a relaxed fit and attention to detail. It's a true testament to its Los Angeleno makers and seemingly perfect for the annual range of weather conditions.









Henley Raglan Waffle Flint and Tinder Shirt in Oatmeal, Best Thermal for Men





8. Ultra soft Thermajohn thermal shirt

For a more compression style base layer thermal shirt, the Thermajohn Ultra Soft Thermal Shirt is the best thermal for men.

For a more compression style base layer thermal shirt, the Thermajohn Ultra Soft Thermal Shirt is the best thermal for men.

It may be a bit skinny to wear on its own, but it's definitely a perfect base layer for any situation. Wear it under a sweater or sweatshirt for chilly nights and with a jacket for chilly nights. Thanks to the moisture-wicking polyester fleece lining and spandex, it's so soft and stretchy you might want to sleep in it.









Man wears blue Thermajohn Thermal Shirt compression underlay





Buy: Thermajohn Ultra Soft Thermal Shirt $ 16.99