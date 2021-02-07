5 colorful and stylish sunglasses that combine fashion and functionality





Yes, it is possible that your golf sunglasses are both fashionable AND functional. Women’s golf fashion has come a long way in recent years, with a plethora of options for athletic and women’s clothing on the courses. But sunglasses are one area where the gap between fashion and function can seem wider than usual. Unfortunately, the cat-eye and extra-large frames that are in vogue right now are not always compatible with golf. Frames tend to be either too large to fit comfortably under a hat or visor, or the nose has little to no grip, resulting in an annoying slippage of your face when swinging, or even just staring. down to address your ball. Fortunately, there are still plenty of options for sunglasses that do it all: sharpen your optics, stay on your face, and look super trendy. Check out our five favorite colorful styles below, and for the rest of your gear needs, be sure to browse the selection in GOLF’s Pro Shop, your ultimate source for the latest clothing, shoes, workout aids and more. . All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase a Linked Product, GOLF.COM may charge a fee. Prices may vary. Maui Jim Lotus $ 249.99 A lightweight frame is complemented by integrated rubber nose pads to ensure your glasses stay in place. The Maui Rose lens offers crisp optics in a scratch-resistant package. Buy now Oakley frogskins $ 136 Oakley’s “Prizm” lenses enhance color and contrast for easier tracking of your ball. Buy now Super electric bee $ 72 These oversized butterfly-shaped frames feature a performance nose pad. And the cool olive color is universally flattering. Buy now Ray-Ban State Street $ 165 These updated Wayfarers feature a range of stylish gradient colors and lenses. Buy now Revo Zinger $ 199 These lightweight, polarized sunglasses improve clarity, prevent glare, and feature a keyhole bridge and non-slip nose pads for a comfortable, functional fit. Buy now As a four-year-old member of Columbias’ inaugural college golfer class, Jessica can top anyone at the masthead. She can also outdo them in the office, where she is primarily responsible for producing print and online items, and overseeing major special projects, such as the inaugural style issue of GOLF, which debuted in February 2018. Her original interview series, A Round With, debuted in November 2015, and has appeared in both magazine and video form on GOLF.com.

