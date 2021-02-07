Connect with us

Fashion

Nicole Scherzinger catches the eye in a patterned dress as she poses for a radiant photoshoot

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Nicole Scherzinger catches the eye in a patterned babydoll dress as she poses a storm for a radiant shoot ahead of Musicals: The Greatest Show

By Rianne Addo for Mailonline

Posted: | Updated:

Nicole Scherzinger created a storm for a new shoot ahead of her appearance in Music: The Greatest Show.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 42, grabbed attention as she slipped into a patterned dress in the striking pictures.

Hosted by Cillas Sheridan Smith, Musicals: The Greatest Show – airs Sunday on BBC One – will see Nicole join Amanda Holden and Elaine Paige deliver interpretations of the West End’s top hits at the London Palladium.

Turn heads: Nicole Scherzinger started a storm for a new shoot ahead of her appearance in Musicals: The Greatest Show

The Buttons hitmaker upped the style with a unique gold choker and flashed her red pedicure in brown block heels.

Making sure to stay focused on her stunning outfit, Judge X Factor exuded confidence in light strokes of peach-toned makeup.

The brunette has been keeping busy for the past few weeks after her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands with her boyfriend Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 42, grabbed attention as she slipped into a patterned dress in the striking pictures

The Pussycat Dolls star, 42, grabbed attention as she slipped into a patterned dress in the striking pictures

It's all in the details: The Buttons hitmaker upped the style with a unique gold choker and flashed her red pedicure in brown block heels

It’s all in the details: The Buttons hitmaker upped the style with a unique gold choker and flashed her red pedicure in brown block heels

Less is more: Making sure to stay focused on her stunning outfit, Judge X Factor exuded confidence in light strokes of peach-toned makeup.

Less is more: Making sure to stay focused on her stunning outfit, Judge X Factor exuded confidence in light strokes of peach-toned makeup.

The TV personality returned to Los Angelesto movie The Masked Singer season five on Thursday.

Presenter Nick Cannon will attend the first episodes of the series, having tested positive for COVID-19, days before production begins.

The former Nickelodeon star will be temporarily replaced by actress Niecy Nash, who has been tipped to take over her presentation duties in the popular Fox competition series.

Musician Nicole joins returning judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke in the panel.

What a sight: The brunette has been keeping busy for the past few weeks after her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands with boyfriend Thom Evans (pictured last month)

What a sight: The brunette has been keeping busy for the past few weeks after her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands with boyfriend Thom Evans (pictured last month)

In the romance department, the brunette bombshell has been dating former rugby player Thom, 35, since 2019, after meeting on the very first edition of X Factor: Celebrity.

According to reports, the couple are open to starting a family together and intend to buy property together in London.

Friend said The sun: “Thom told his friends he was taking supplements to boost fertility.

“ Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies. ”

Shake-up: The TV personality returned to Los Angeles to film Season 5 of The Masked Singer on Thursday (pictured last year with Ken Jeong, Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke)

Shake-up: The TV personality returned to Los Angeles to film Season 5 of The Masked Singer on Thursday (pictured last year with Ken Jeong, Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke)

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: