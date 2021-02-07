Nicole Scherzinger catches the eye in a patterned dress as she poses for a radiant photoshoot

Nicole Scherzinger created a storm for a new shoot ahead of her appearance in Music: The Greatest Show.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 42, grabbed attention as she slipped into a patterned dress in the striking pictures.

Hosted by Cillas Sheridan Smith, Musicals: The Greatest Show – airs Sunday on BBC One – will see Nicole join Amanda Holden and Elaine Paige deliver interpretations of the West End’s top hits at the London Palladium.

The Buttons hitmaker upped the style with a unique gold choker and flashed her red pedicure in brown block heels.

Making sure to stay focused on her stunning outfit, Judge X Factor exuded confidence in light strokes of peach-toned makeup.

The brunette has been keeping busy for the past few weeks after her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands with her boyfriend Thom Evans.

The TV personality returned to Los Angelesto movie The Masked Singer season five on Thursday.

Presenter Nick Cannon will attend the first episodes of the series, having tested positive for COVID-19, days before production begins.

The former Nickelodeon star will be temporarily replaced by actress Niecy Nash, who has been tipped to take over her presentation duties in the popular Fox competition series.

Musician Nicole joins returning judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke in the panel.

In the romance department, the brunette bombshell has been dating former rugby player Thom, 35, since 2019, after meeting on the very first edition of X Factor: Celebrity.

According to reports, the couple are open to starting a family together and intend to buy property together in London.

Friend said The sun: “Thom told his friends he was taking supplements to boost fertility.

“ Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies. ”