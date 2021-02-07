Fashion
Designers weave tradition into the future of the fashion industry
CHIAPAS, MEXICO As sunlight streams through the large windows of her studio in the southeastern Mexican town of San Andrs Larrinzar, Cecilia Gmez ties a loom around her waist and begins weaving . Slowly and methodically, she creates cotton and wool textiles covered with Mayan iconography of corn and animals, mountains and deities, cardinal directions and representations of the universe.
An indigenous woman born and raised here, Gmez learned to use the back loom from her mother and grandmother, from the age of 6. Weaving in this way is laborious and time consuming. It takes at least five hours out of four days to make enough fabric for a single blouse. But for Gmez, 28, there is no other way.
A craftsman is inspired, she connects to the loom. There you have time to think about your problems and find the solutions, she says. When I first started weaving, I connected deeply to myself.
Today, Gmez is part of a growing community of artisan textile makers and fashion designers across Mexico who are uncomfortable with the waste and lack of quality they see in the clothing industry. traditional fashion. Instead, they want to preserve the country’s cultural heritage and produce high-quality clothing that is both durable and beautiful, promoting sustainable production while striving to preserve traditional techniques.
These generations are much more sensitive and insightful to social and environmental issues, because we already have a world with fewer and fewer resources and increasingly polluted resources, explains Mireille Acquart, director of Ethical Fashion Space, a group consultant who works with the fashion industry. in Mexico to encourage sustainability.
Adriana Alczar Gonzlez, YPG Mexico
About 20,000 companies are involved in the textile industry in Mexico, says Acquart. Data on the number of artisanal producers is not available, but Acquart estimates that the number of sustainable and artisanal projects has increased by around 40% over the past five years.
This trend towards sustainable artisanal production contrasts with the way the Mexican fashion industry previously operated. Efran Paulino Martnez, coordinator of Fashion Revolution Mxico, an organization that promotes transparency and traceability in the fashion industry, says the signing of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1992 solidified Mexicans’ reputation as a production center for inexpensive clothing. For many years, he says, businesses and customers didn’t care much about the quality of clothes or how they were made.
What mattered to people was the brand, the status, says Martnez.
With the rise of artisanal fashion in recent years, that has changed.
In San Francisco, a city in the western state of Nayarit, Victoria Sellschopp opened a clothing studio so that she could focus on producing high-quality clothing made with natural fibers such as linen, cotton and bamboo. On a large wooden table, she designs, cuts and sews dresses, shorts and blouses for women. She says her clothes have a timeless, relaxed aesthetic, with subtle embellishments that add a touch of romance. Instead of cheap fabrics imported from China, she uses high quality textiles made in Mexico.
Maya Piedra, YPG Mexico
The aim is for the clothes to be worn all year round and to be passed on over time, explains Sellschopp, 44.
Avoiding cheap synthetic fabrics also motivates Linda Baltazar, 28, a fashion designer and founder of the hilo & el mar (yarn and sea) sewing studio, located south of Nayarit on the Pacific coast in Puerto Vallarta.
My brand was born out of a personal need to create ideal clothes for beach life, says Baltazar, whose minimalist, geometric clothes are made from natural materials that breathe the hot and humid climate. I never want to be a giant clothing factory. I want to make clothes that are unique, well made and well designed.
Maya Piedra, YPG Mexico
In Mexico City, located between Nayarit and Chiapas, Mexico’s southernmost state, fashion designer Roco Solloa de los Santos focuses on sustainability in a slightly different way. The textile industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, after the oil industry, with up to 85% of textiles ending up in landfills or incinerators, according to the United Nations. At the head of La Rocco, a sustainable fashion brand, Solloa tries to dissuade people from throwing out old clothes.
My goal is to find a new use for this room and add something to its life that is usable, not just putting it away in the closet, says the 26-year-old. I couldn’t see myself setting up a store to create clothes, because there are already so many.
Solloa studied fashion design at school. But for other artisans, the emphasis on sustainability and traditional production dates back generations.
In Chiapas, for example, members of the Malacate (spindle) collective, an experimental textile workshop, grow and harvest their own cotton.
My mother tells me that my grandmother grew her own cotton, her own yarn, her own fabric, says Mara Anastasia Prez Daz, 35, member of the group. They did not use the cotton you buy from the factory which is already in hanks.
Adriana Alczar Gonzlez, YPG Mexico
Prez says buying cotton would be more efficient, but it would mean sacrificing the knowledge that has been passed down from mother to daughter.
If we buy yarn, we save time and work, but we can also lose what our grandmothers taught us, to have the opportunity to touch the cotton that comes from the earth, she says.
Gmez agrees that maintaining traditional practices is important. Our work has value. It’s tough, but if we don’t care about the quality of the material, our work loses its value, she says. We try to improve ourselves every day and do it well with strength, with love.
