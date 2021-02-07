Salma Hayek dances in fitted lace dress, breathtaking video elicits fan reaction

February 7, 2021 – 14:51 GMT



Hanna Fillingham

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share footage of herself dancing in a lace dress with long hair extensions





Salma hayek shared behind-the-scenes footage from her new movie Bliss, and her latest social media post got fans talking.

The Frida the actress took to Instagram this weekend to share a video of herself floss all over Congratulated.

The mother of a child was full of character, wearing a black lace dress and biker boots, with her hair in plaits.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with a writing: “You have the movements!” while another wrote: “You are amazing in Bliss!” A third added: “Great shots!”

Salma spoke about her new film last week during an appearance on the Today’s show. “It’s a film about the future, in a place where everything is beautiful and perfect and because of that people stop appreciating things”, she explained.

Salma can play two very different types of leads in the film, but there is a thread between the characters: “She’s afraid of losing her soul mate in both worlds. I got to play two very different characters,” added the star.

Salma Hayek looked amazing in a lace dress

The character of the Mexican-born actress is described as a mysterious woman who initially appears to be homeless. Salma plays the role of Isabel in the film, and stars alongside Owen Wilson in the movie Amazon.

Fans have praised the film since its release, with one writing: “This film is exceptional”, while another commented: “This film is everything!”

Salma’s new photos from the Bliss shoot follow a series of swimsuit photos shared on Instagram since the star’s vacation last summer.

Hollywood star plays Isabel in new movie Bliss

The 54-year-old is often praised for her stunning photos and recently opened up about how she prepared for her vacation in a new interview with Entertainment tonight, where she became refreshingly honest about her body confidence.

“I must have lost a lot of weight and exercised to get into a bikini late last year,” she said, before adding that she took a lot of her selfies. after reaching its ideal size.

“I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I’m not ashamed because it was the first week of vacation.”

Salma transforms into a character

When she learned the world was going back to lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided she wasn’t going to deprive herself another second.

“After that first week and when I heard that everyone was going back to quarantine, I started eating again.”

Not that she’s going to stop sharing her comeback photos. In fact, this is even more of a reason to do so.

The 54-year-old shared holiday snaps during the lockdown

“I saved my photos, I’m not in the same condition today and I’m spreading love like every two weeks,” Salma revealed. “I’m going to put on another one. I’m almost missing some but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like 2021!”

She added: “People are fed up but I’m going to let them take a break. They’ll think I wear a bikini every day. No, they’re all from the same place.”

