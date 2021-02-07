Political mode: from Gorman to Gandhi

DW

Public figures from Marie-Antoinette to champions of the #MeToo movement have often used clothing and fashion to express their political opinion. Here is an overview of the sartorial attitude through the centuries.

Weave symbolism into clothing

Amanda Gorman stole the show in January with her poetry recitation at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. Her clothes were carefully chosen for the event, she said: feminist designer Miuccia Prada’s coat, Oprah Winfrey’s earrings and a ring featuring a caged bird, signifying the autobiography of Maya Angelou. I know why the caged bird is singing.

“ Phenomenal ” woman

Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, started her “Phenomenal Woman” campaign last year after being disillusioned by the mood in the United States. Its “Phenomenally Black” t-shirts have proven themselves to the public, and even celebrities flaunt the garment. The former lawyer and technical executive now works full time for her clothing brand.

‘I am not a piece of meat’

Lady Gaga made headlines when she appeared at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a dress made of raw meat with matching shoes (above). Many thought she was anti-vegan or inspired by painting by artist Mark Ryden Incarnation. Gaga ended the speculation, saying her dress was a statement about claiming her rights and against the “don’t ask, don’t tell” military policy at the time.

Black panthers

Singers Beyonce and Bruno Mars used halftime at a 2016 Super Bowl to show off their skills – and their support for the revolutionary socialist movement of the Black Panthers that peaked in the late 1960s. Their dress code Panthers consisted of a powder blue shirt, black pants, black leather jackets and a black beret.

Black lives matter

Many celebrities like Lewis Hamilton have donned t-shirts to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In this photo, taken at the Bahrain Grand Prix in November 2020, Hamilton is wearing a black t-shirt with the slogan “Black Lives Matter, Women’s Rights Are Human Rights, Immigration Is A Good Thing, Science Is Real, Love Is Love”.

Black for #MeToo

At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, many actors wore black to support the #MeToo movement, which emerged in the wake of 2017 allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In her speech, Oprah Winfrey said of powerful and violent men: “… for too long women have not been heard or believed if they dare to speak their truth to the power of these men. But their time is Their time is up. “

‘I really don’t care’

Trendy clothes can often backfire. Former US First Lady Melania Trump wore this jacket with the slogan “I really don’t care. Do U?” during a 2018 visit to the Upbring New Hope Children Center in Texas, which housed migrant children separated from their parents. Trump said the slogan was aimed at “left-wing media” and those who criticized her, not the children she visited.

‘Make America Great Again’

MAGA hats – like the red baseball caps with the “Make America Great Again” slogan are known – have been popular among Donald Trump supporters since they became the slogan for his 2016 presidential campaign. Rapper Kanye West a showed his support for Trump by wearing the MAGA hat during a meeting with the former president in the Oval Office in 2018. West has since moved away from Trump.

Power to the people

Mahatma Gandhi abandoned the modern dress of western pants and shirt and adopted the traditional Indian dhoti. His new minimalist outfit would help him, he said, to get closer to the Indian masses. He also wove his own cotton at his spinning wheel (pictured above in 1925) as a means of protest against British colonists from cotton imported from Manchester and sold in India.

Long live fashion?

French Queen Marie-Antoinette had extravagant tastes in clothing, hairstyles and jewelry, which symbolized the excesses of the French royal family during the revolution. But it was in part an expression of his frustration at having no role in government and also his rebellious nature, said Caroline Weber, author of Fashion queen: what Marie Antoinette wore to the revolution.

