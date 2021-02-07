The power fashion can have over your productivity





A mental health specialist and fashionista noticed the huge impact the dressing had on her productivity and mental well-being during the lockdown.

Bridget Drabbe, who specializes in child and youth mental health, has passed lockdown to conduct her own case study on the link between fashion and productivity.

The case study showcases the power of the Seven Day Outfit Plan and, of course, like any other weekly plan, it starts with the Dreaded Monday, or as Bridget calls it “Get Motivated Monday.” Be motivated Monday Bridget believes that planning your outfits in advance can make you feel both accomplished and motivated to start the week off on the right foot. Monday is always dedicated to adding a splash of color: “I know putting on a bright color will make all the difference in improving my mood. Likewise, whenever I feel insecure about myself, I know putting on a great outfit will immediately make me more confident, ”she said. Tuesday Tartan Day “Since flannel and tartan have come back into fashion, it’s a great way to spice up some of your older clothes. “This year has divided people into two groups, those who don’t see the point of buying new clothes and those who can’t stop buying them. No matter what category you belong to, colors have a wonderful power to improve moods and increase productivity. “Certain colors have been associated with increased pleasure in the blood, eye strain and other physiological reactions. In simpler terms, some colors just make you happier. So dust off your old tartan skirt or finally wear your new flannel coat, because that will make you feel better, ”added Bridget. Wednesday we wear funky shoes “We’re now in the middle of the week and we’re all starting to get a bit fed up with it, so Wednesday is dedicated to funky shoe day. “Even if you don’t feel it at all that day, you can get a glimpse of your nice shoes while you’re in a zoom meeting or team conference, and you can put a smile on your face. “And don’t forget that moods are contagious, and radiating positive energy will also uplift someone else’s mood. I’d like to think that when I go down to stores in heels, sequins and faux fur, I also make someone else smile, even if they laugh at me, ”Bridget laughs. Thursday dress to impress “Thursday is the day to make sure you dress to impress, it’s the day you wear that special outfit that you only take for job interviews,” Bridget said. “I’ve spent my career focusing on positive psychology, looking at ways we can improve the mental well-being of young people. However, it is only in recent years that fashion psychology has been seen as a real source of improving the well-being of individuals. “Since then, an overwhelming amount of research has determined the positive influence of fashion in negotiating self-identity and managing moods,” she added. Friday Fancy Belt Day Bridget says, “Personally, I’ve always believed in the power fashion has to elevate moods, because I experience it myself on a daily basis. When I already wake up in a bad mood, which has happened so much more this year than ever before, I wanted to put on an outfit that made me feel good and instantly uplifted my mood. Saturday me “Saturday is your time to relax and do something fun. Spend an evening at home, cook a fancy dinner, and watch your favorite movie. “If you live alone, plan a zoom and have all of your friends get dressed, even to sit in your living room, or watch a movie and eat your favorite dessert,” Bridget said. Funny sunday day Bridget says you should definitely take the weekend off to relax and wear your most comfortable clothes. Sunday, in the seven day plan, is dedicated to reading and catching up on your favorite TV shows. “Of course, I also have days when I just need to sit in my sweatshirts and take care of myself in my comfortable clothes. Bridget added: “The most important part for me is the importance of smiling, only the act itself can send a signal to your brain to release dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, which are the neurotransmitters that make us happy! “So even if you laugh at your outfit in leggings and heels, you are helping improve your own sanity.” Marie Bedel, a recovery worker for a mental health charity, agrees with Bridget’s findings, saying: “Getting dressed is part of a ritual. Step by step, my body follows the same order morning and evening. It brings me back to the right place at the right time. How I dress prepare for what to expect. “Work clothes bring productivity and professionalism, yoga clothes invite soul and relaxation, and sweatpants bring personal care and rest. It sets the tone that my mind and body will follow and give me the necessary confidence for what is to come.







