Men’s basketball UMass defeats rival New England URI to get best conference start since 2006-07 season – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

In towering style on the road, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team beat Rhode Island 75-63 to sweep them for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Without their top two scorers of the season, the Minutemen (7-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10) went to fight with compatriot URI (9-11, 6-7 A-10) in a nationally televised game on ESPN2. UMass clinched a win without Tre Mitchell and Noah Fernandes for the second game in a row and found a way to get into the rhythm without two of their biggest threats on the pitch.

A really, really brave performance from our guys, said UMass coach Matt McCall. You have to give them huge credit. Lots of adversity in the game, and [they] didn’t flinch for a second. I think we learned from some of our mistakes and some of our second half issues that we had and we really fought and found a way to get a huge win from the top down.

UMass finished with four double-digit players, and he had huge performances from players stepping in to fill the void for Mitchell and Fernandes. Mark Gasperini got his second straight start, finishing with 11 points on 5 of 7 shots from the field while also collecting five rebounds. Gasperini played quality minutes again after a solid first start to his career in a UMass shirt last time out against Fordham. The big man was a key defender down the post and has repeatedly shown he has the footwork to work from box to box in the paint.

Mark is a humble guy, says Pierre. He comes every day, does what he has to do, minds his business and leaves. We all just want to see it succeed. Mark is just a great guy and an easy guy to cheer on.

Captain Carl Pierre was a key contributor to the thwarted victory over the Rams on the road. The senior finished with 19 points on 7 of 15 shots from the field and also knocked down five 3. It was a three-way season for Pierre who has always been able to make about three 3-point games so far, but On Saturday against URI, he stepped up his action when UMass needed him most.

It was a great victory, said Pierre. Just to come on the road shorthanded and get a road win at our conference is huge. It doesn’t matter who you play. It’s a solid victory.

UMass was only up five at halftime. Thanks to the URI game Antwan Walker, the Rams were able to stay within range of UMass. Walker was 14 at the half and then scored 26 points to end the game. He made up just under half of URI points in the first half and was on a tear racking up points in the paint against UMass. The first half was quick, with neither team really forming an identity on offense or getting into a rhythm.

Out of the gate in the second half, the tempo clearly changed, and both sides came and went from the bargaining baskets. By the middle of the second half at 9:41, UMass was leading 55-53 and the momentum of the game was really up for grabs by either team. After that point, the Minutemen went on an 18-7 run to the two-minute mark where the game was pretty much sealed.

The energy that UMass was playing was felt throughout the game and this can be contributed to the games of Cairo McCrory and Ronnie DeGray. McCrory finished with three interceptions and 11 points and showed once again why he is an energetic guy for this UMass team. His tenacious defense caused chaos to URI and a lot of disruption within their attack. Towards the end of the second half, when Javohn Garcia went to the locker room after getting caught in the eye, DeGray stepped up and ran the offense on several occasions, proving why he is such a versatile player for McCall. . He was that glue guy for UMass and after stepping up last time against URI, the rookie again finished with 11 points on 5 of 13 shots.

It was a team effort for UMass who swept aside regional rivals in the season series and have had their best conference start since the 2006-2007 season.

UMass will face Dayton at Amherst on February 9 with a tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Frederick Hanna III can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @FrederickHIII.